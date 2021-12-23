Hawkeye Episode 6 "So This Is Christmas?" | Analysis & Review

Warning! This video contains spoilers for Marvel's Hawkeye on Disney+.

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) are taking on the one and only Wilson Fisk, aka The Kingpin of Crime, in the season finale of “Hawkeye,” streaming now on Disney+. CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell is here to share all his thoughts on this massive conclusion to the ace archers' story, and dive into what’s to come for characters like Kate Bishop, Echo, Kingpin, and more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:57 - The Big Guy Arrived Ready For Action

03:16 - What’s Next for Echo

05:16 - The Rolex Mystery, Explained

07:16 - ‘Hawkeye’ Has Had A+ Action

10:28 - Closure for Clint Barton

12:12 - Outro