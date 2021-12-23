Hawkeye Episode 6 "So This Is Christmas?" | Analysis & Review
Warning! This video contains spoilers for Marvel's 'Hawkeye' on Disney+.
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) are taking on the one and only Wilson Fisk, aka The Kingpin of Crime, in the season finale of “Hawkeye,” streaming now on Disney+. CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell is here to share all his thoughts on this massive conclusion to the ace archers' story, and dive into what’s to come for characters like Kate Bishop, Echo, Kingpin, and more.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:57 - The Big Guy Arrived Ready For Action
03:16 - What’s Next for Echo
05:16 - The Rolex Mystery, Explained
07:16 - ‘Hawkeye’ Has Had A+ Action
10:28 - Closure for Clint Barton
12:12 - Outro
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.
