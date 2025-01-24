Heidi Gardner Called One Recent SNL Sketch 'Perfection,' And I 100% Agree

Heidi Gardner has really proven over her tenure on SNL that she’s a staple of the show. She’s starred in so many funny viral sketches, like the Beavis and Butthead one from last year and the Domingo bit that went super viral, and she’s continued to cement herself as a legend this season too. Now, she’s giving flowers to one of Season 50’s latest sketches by calling it “perfection.” And I have to say, I 100% agree with her.

One episode into Saturday Night Live’s run on the 2025 TV schedule , we already have a hit sketch on our hands. Of course, it stars Kenan Thompson, and he truly is doing what he does best, as pointed out by Heidi Gardner in her IG story :

(Image credit: Heidi Gardner's Instagram Story)

In the sketch, Devon Walker plays a boyfriend who is asked to describe his missing girlfriend. When the cops ask for her weight, he’s hesitant to answer, and Kenan Thompson’s janitor tries to subtly (but it’s not subtle at all) tell him not to respond to the question. Check it out:

Police Station - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Listen, there’s a reason Kenan Thompson has been on SNL for basically as long as I’ve been alive, and there’s a reason he should be on it forever. He’s a comedic genius! And this sketch fully reiterates that point. He’s on point with his physical comedy, and watching him and Walker play charades in this sketch had me laughing so hard my stomach hurt.

Thompson’s expressive face and glorious timing work perfectly here, and as Heidi Gardner said, this sketch is “perfection.” Fans seem to agree with that too, because the video already has over 1.3 million views on YouTube and it only aired one week ago during Dave Chappelle’s Season 50 episode.

It’s going viral on Instagram too, which is where Gardner shouted it out. The video currently has 2.7 million views there, and the comments are giving it all the praise as well, as fans wrote things like:

Keenan… had me in tears when he picked that phone 📞 up… and was like “PO-LICE!”😂😂 -@blackchynadoll__

Keenan must be protected, at all costs. He is a national treasure. 😍 -@laranell

Keenan hahahaaaa 😂😂 -@mel_218

Keenan! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Legend ❤️❤️ -@msmarionabbott

Keenan is the GOAT!! 🤣🤣🤣 -@film_snob702

As many comments pointed out, the comedian’s reading of the line “This is the police” while answering a non-existent phone call is particularly hilarious. And that mic drop after Walker mentions that the drawing needs a crown is chef’s kiss fantastic.

While Thompson has talked about working with Chris Farley and other comedic legends on shows like All That and SNL, I imagine cast members feel the same way about him. He’s seen so many amazing performers come and go from Studio 8H, and I bet many of them looked up to him before, during and after their time on the incredible sketch comedy show .

Now, as Season 50 brings in more hosts and musical guests , I can’t wait to see how Kenan Thompson continues to prove he is an absolute legend. Here’s hoping he and Heidi Gardner can star in a sketch together that they’d both deem “perfection” too.