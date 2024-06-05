SNL's Viral Beavis And Butt-Head Sketch Was Written Years Before Ryan Gosling Hosted. What Happened, And How Jonah Hill Was Originally Involved

Of all the major highlights from Saturday Night Live Season 49, one of the biggest is arguably the now-famous Beavis and Butt-Head sketch. The segment saw host Ryan Gosling dress up as Beavis alongside cast member Mikey Day, who embodied Butt-Head, and both looked wild. So much so that series regular Heidi Gardner couldn’t help but laugh upon seeing their looks, particularly Day’s. Since that taping, additional details about the segment have been divulged, and it’s more recently been revealed that the viral sketch was actually written years before Gosling was involved. Details regarding what happened to that original incarnation – as well as how Jonah Hill was involved – have also come to light.

The sketch definitely works due to the performances of Ryan Gosling, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner and Kenan Thompson. However, it also works in great part because of the hair and makeup styling that was done. Credit for those elements goes to hairstylist Jodi Mancuso and makeup designer Louie Zakarian. The two spoke to The Ankler about their work on the hilarious segment from the show, shedding light on key details in the process. It was during that conversation that the two confirmed that this skit had been attempted several times over the years. Mancuso clarified that the first attempt occurred in 2018, with Zakarian adding that Jonah Hill was initially set to star in it. As for why it didn’t happen, Mancuso attributed it to multiple factors:

Even at that time it was late coming into the show, so there wasn't a lot of prep time and I wasn't fully happy with the wigs. Then I think we tried it again, and again I wasn't happy with it. So we fully gave up on it, this is not going to happen.

It’s understandable as to why this would be such a challenging feat to pull off. From a visual standpoint, Beavis and Butt-Head are two unusual characters, even by cartoon standards. So adapting their looks for a live-action production would certainly be tough. Also, considering Jonah Hill’s comedic sensibilities and his tendency to go all out when hosting SNL, it makes sense that he would be part of something like this. I’m thankful, though, that the creative team didn’t give up on the idea after those initial attempts. Jodie Mancuso went on to explain that when it was most recently pitched, she was game to try it again, but she initially faced some pushback for a suggestion she made:

Then they pitched it again and I was like, well, we're going to make this right. I spoke to Streeter (the sketch’s writer Streeter Seidell) and Mikey and they wanted the same exact wigs as the first time. I disagreed with them and told them that I'm not doing it like that. We need to make them a little more human. Streeter was against it the whole time and I said, too bad, I'm going to trust myself on this one.

Ultimately, everyone moved forward with the production and put in the work necessary to make it happen. And, while everything eventually panned out well, Louie Zakarian recalled that a few small changes still had to be made shortly before showtime:

Even at dress rehearsal, I think he was only like 85 percent there. I tweaked the makeup a little bit, I think Jodi moved the wig back a little bit on him. For air, it was dead on.

The combined efforts of the cast and crew resulted in what can now be considered an iconic moment in SNL’s illustrious history. Fans reacted to the Beavis and Butt-Head sketch throughout the entire week following the taping, and many are still buzzing about it now. The sketch’s popularity was so strong that Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day reprised their respective roles during the premiere of the former’s action flick, The Fall Guy.

All the while, Heidi Gardner opened up about breaking during the performance, explaining that she was trying her best to recover. While she saw the two during dress rehearsal, the additional prosthetics added to the two actors are what ultimately broke Gardner. At the same time, Kenan Thompson held steady , maintaining his composure throughout. Check out the sketch for yourself, which shows two men who look like the famous cartoon teens (inadvertently) causing a fuss amid a NewsNation discussion:

I’m not sure anyone will ever forget this SNL sketch, and it’s not hard to understand why. It’s interesting to think what it would’ve looked like with Jonah Hill’s involvement years ago. Still, what we have is so perfect that it leaves no doubt in my mind that this is the version that was meant to come to fruition.

