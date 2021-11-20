Kenan Thompson Recalls What It Was Like To Work With SNL Icon Chris Farley On All That
By Adreon Patterson last updated
What happened when SNL's past and future collided?
Kenan Thompson has been entertaining audiences on a weekly basis for decades. While Thompson is probably best known for his Saturday Night Live work at this point, most '90s kids likely remember his time on All That. Much like this time on the NBC staple, he created many memorable characters on the iconic Nickelodeon sketch show. But Thompson’s path to the sketch comedy mecca was destined years before, thanks to a special appearance from SNL icon Chris Farley. Now, years later, the Kenan star has recalled his time sharing the screen with the late, great Farley.
Chris Farley's appearance on All That was a very big deal, and it's even more special considering it that it was one of his final TV appearances before his death. Kenan Thompson seems to treasure his time working with the late star. On the People in the ‘90s podcast, the SNL star reflected on the special experience:
Taking notes from the Almost Heroes alum seems to have panned out for the actor and comedian, as he is currently the longest-serving cast member in Saturday Night Live history. His time on the Nick variety show was definitely invaluable for him, but being able to rub shoulders with sketch comedy veteran surly helped, too. He went on to say about the Tommy Boy star:
As Kenan Thompson pointed out, it says a lot that Chris Farley is still remembered fondly and highly regarded amongst current and past SNL stars. Any of his sketches will show you just how committed he was to making the best of every moment. To see Farley and Thompson’s chaotic energy take over the “Cooking with Randy” sketch, check out the clip below:
The Kenan & Kel alum's words echo the sentiments from some other castmates, including Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. The late star's impact can be seen and heard through other celebrities as well. The Beverly Hills Ninja star is still considered one of the best stars Saturday Night Live has ever produced, and it's almost poetic that he had a chance to spend time with one of the show's future greats.
As Kenan Thompson continues to progress in his career, he's likely he'll continue to hold onto what he learned from Chris Farley. Viewers can enjoy the work he's doing now and can also revisit Farley's work through his sketches along with many of his movies, which are currently streaming.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.