HGTV Is Celebrating Barbie In A Big On-Brand Way For New Show With Christina Hall, Alison Victoria And More All-Stars

As if the excellent trailers and teasers for Barbie haven’t already done a fantastic job of selling the Greta Gerwig comedy’s candy-colored charms surrounding Margot Robbie’s magical presence , the upcoming Warner Bros. feature will be promoted in a perfectly on-brand manner on HGTV in the form of a new competition series. Given the channel, it’s clearly not going to be about convertibles or fashion, but will focus on another iconic element of the doll’s lifespan: her Dreamhouse! And there are tons of HGTV all-stars like Windy City Rehab host Alison Victoria and Christina Hall joining the fun!

HGTV officially announced its newest competition series, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, which boasts quite a strong foundation, featuring a bunch of fan-favorite designers, surprise guest stars, and all kinds of Barbie-related magnificence. Not to mention it'll be hosted by supermodel and author Ashley Graham (who'll no doubt have a less awkward time here than on the red carpet with Hugh Grant). All with the central goal of transforming a Southern California home into a real-life version of the classic Dreamhouse toy, which a delightful obsessed fan will get a chance to spend the night in. There are no losers here, though, just winners.

(Image credit: HGTV)

Speaking of those vying for victories, here’s a lineup of the eight teams that we’ll see:

Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) and Ty Pennington (Rock the Block)

Christina Hall and James Bender (Christina on the Coast)

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate)

Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl)

Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer)

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block)

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home)

Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams (Luxe for Less)

The upcoming film and TV show share Warner Bros. Discovery as a parent company, giving the HGTV series all the Mattel authenticity it needs to bring Barbie's Dreamhouse into 2023. Though that doesn't mean the style will be completely modern, as the series' four episodes will harken back to the past decades of the toy home's existence through its challenges.

For example, different areas of the house will be modeled after specific eras. The kitchen will have a 1960s "atomic age" vibe, "Ken's Den" will be disco-leaning with '70s grooviness, and the bedroom set-up will be themed for '80s glam. (David Bowie posters for the win.) It's not entirely clear just yet how the competing will work, as far as winning challenges and implementing ideas goes, but I'm exiciting to see if the various styles and points of view will mesh well together.

Ashley Graham shared her excitement for the new project in a statement, saying:

I cannot wait to see Barbie’s signature style get the life-sized treatment in an actual home. She holds such a special place in my heart, especially since Mattel created a one-of-a-kind doll of me back in 2016. It feels like such a full circle moment now that I have a hand in the creation of her real-life Dreamhouse.

Check out the first teaser for Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge below!

No specific premiere date has been set just yet, but Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will hit the 2023 TV schedule at some point this summer on HGTV. With Barbie hitting theaters on July 21, 2023, audiences will likely see it debuting before then. Here's what features are on the way before that, though.