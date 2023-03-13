See Hugh Grant Roll His Eyes While Being Interviewed On The Oscars Red Carpet

Last night was the 95th Academy Awards, where Hollywood assembled to honor the best movies from the last year. While there were a number of jokes about Will Smith's infamous slap from last year, the event largely went off without a hitch. Although presenter Hugh Grant did have an awkward red carpet interview, and went semi-viral for rolling his eyes afterward. Let's break it all down.

Hugh Grant was one of the many A-listers in attendance at the Oscars, and presented the Best Production Design Award alongside his Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star Andie MacDowell. While he got some chuckles for calling himself a scrotum during the presentation, it was his pre-Oscars interview with Ashley Graham that's been getting the most attention. As a reminder, you can check out the clip below, which has been circulating social media outlets like Twitter.

I'm Hugh Grant all night with the Oscars & award shows in general nowadays. Don't care for them at all lol. He mustve been threatened to go there 🤣#Oscars #Oscar pic.twitter.com/Eoi9YPFUiqMarch 13, 2023 See more

More to come...