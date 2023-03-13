See Hugh Grant Roll His Eyes While Being Interviewed On The Oscars Red Carpet

By Corey Chichizola
published

Hugh Grant is going viral for his awkward Oscars interview with Ashley Graham.

Hugh Grant at the Vanity Fair Oscar party
(Image credit: Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Last night was the 95th Academy Awards, where Hollywood assembled to honor the best movies from the last year. While there were a number of jokes about Will Smith's infamous slap from last year, the event largely went off without a hitch. Although presenter Hugh Grant did have an awkward red carpet interview, and went semi-viral for rolling his eyes afterward. Let's break it all down.

Hugh Grant was one of the many A-listers in attendance at the Oscars, and presented the Best Production Design Award alongside his Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star Andie MacDowell. While he got some chuckles for calling himself a scrotum during the presentation, it was his pre-Oscars interview with Ashley Graham that's been getting the most attention. As a reminder, you can check out the clip below, which has been circulating social media outlets like Twitter.

See more

More to come...

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.