Alison Victoria Went Full Bikini Beach Mode To Share Good News About Windy City Rehab Season 4

Windy City Rehab was basically an instant hit for HGTV and helped to make a star out of home design expert Alison Victoria. But, the popular renovation show set in Chicago quickly came under fire after Season 1 aired in early 2019, with a string of behind the scenes problems and legal issues being brought to light, which put the show in jeopardy for some time. Now, however, Victoria has gladly gotten into full bikini beach vacation mode to share that Windy City Rehab will be returning for Season 4!

How Did Alison Victoria Share The Good News That Windy City Rehab Season 4 Is Happening?

Viewers who’ve stuck with Windy City Rehab through the show’s many legal troubles know that Alison Victoria has been there through it all to keep the beloved series going. While she partnered with Donovan Eckhardt in Season 1, after they had their permit privileges pulled in the summer of 2019 (which kicked off a number of lawsuits from homeowners and investors in their renovation business) Victoria and Eckhardt eventually parted ways , and fans saw some of that play out on Season 2. The future seemed like it could be bleak for Windy City Rehab, but the show has managed to remain an HGTV mainstay, and Victoria took to Instagram with a bikini pic to announce the show’s Season 4 renewal:

As Victoria noted, she wanted to make sure she had everyone’s attention, so that word of Windy City Rehab Season 4 coming to our screens in the future wasn’t missed, and she clearly hit her goal. Though, as successful as both the show and Victoria herself have been, it’s doubtful that any big fans wouldn’t be keeping track of news about them.

Victoria has become a true HGTV star since her time on Windy City Rehab started. Along with continuing to host the series through its many lawsuits, she's now also been seen on shows like Ty Breaker with Ty Pennington , Rock the Block, Erin and Ben Napier’s new franchise, Home Town Kickstart , Battle on the Beach, and was just seen in the season finale of Ugliest House in America with Retta , which has gotten its own renewal and will return for Season 3 early next year.

Fans watched in Windy City Rehab Season 2 as Victoria became suspicious of Eckhardt’s commitment to running the construction/business part of their renovation efforts the right way, leading to Victoria not being able to watch those episodes because “it’s PTSD.” Unfortunately, with a number of lawsuits still outstanding, those episodes also led Eckhardt to sue HGTV (in part because of how he claimed the show represented him), and later allege that Alison Victoria cried fake tears on camera for dramatic effect during the dissolution of their partnership on screen.

Either way, viewers know that Alison Victoria has dealt with a lot to get to this point in her home renovation career, so it makes a lot of sense that she’d want to celebrate Windy City Rehab Season 4, and thank all the fans who helped the show get there. The new season is due on HGTV sometime in 2023.