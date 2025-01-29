Watch Steve Harvey Lose It After Realizing He Wildly Misheard Giuliana Rancic’s Mom In Family Feud: ‘That’s Not What Mama Said!’

Family Feud has been around since 1976, with Steve Harvey hosting since 2010 and its celebrity counterpart since 2015. Throughout the game show’s run, there have been some iconic moments and even more iconic answers, whether they were completely wrong or a pretty NSFW PG-rated answer. One of the best parts about the show is seeing Harvey’s reaction to some of the answers, including one that he misheard from Giuliana Rancic’s mother, and he absolutely lost it.

The former E! News host and her family appeared on Celebrity Family Feud in 2016, going up against The Band Perry during Season 3. Even though almost nine years have passed since the episode aired, that isn’t stopping the Family Feud Instagram from bringing up a particularly great moment from the episode. After Rancic’s mother gave her answer for one of the survey questions, “A woman might say, ‘I broke up with my boyfriend after I found out he had’” blank, she said, “Spent a lot of money.”

The answer, which was a good one, was not one that Harvey had heard. Harvey thought she said, “Cause he ate spaghetti on a Monday,” and it might be perhaps one of the best misunderstood answers on Family Feud, if not the best misunderstood answer. When Rancic corrected him after everyone in the studio couldn’t stop laughing, he also couldn’t stop laughing. Check it out below:

Even though Rancic’s mom ultimately didn’t have one of the top answers for her actual answer, Harvey mishearing it at first does certainly make it all the more better. It’s the fact that Harvey didn’t even think twice about the spaghetti answer that takes the cake, probably because he’s heard crazy answer after crazy answer. It just shows that you never know what could happen on Family Feud, and it still remains as entertaining as ever as one of the best game shows of all time.

Regardless of what answers he hears or mishears, Steve Harvey remains one of the best game show hosts. There doesn’t seem to be any end in sight for either Family Feud or Celebrity Family Feud, and there is no indication that Harvey has plans to step away in the near future. Fans will be able to look forward to much more entertaining moments, and likely more misunderstandings in future episodes, and that’s what makes the show fun.

As for Celebrity Family Feud, there is no word on when the series will return. The most recent episode aired in December, but it should hopefully return later on the 2025 TV schedule. Fans will just have to wait and see. Maybe Giuliana Rancic and her mom can return so Harvey can redeem himself, or maybe there could be a moment more iconic than the spaghetti answer.