Steve Harvey Reveals Who His Ideal Family Feud Contestant Is, And His Answer Is Too Funny

I’ve been watching Family Feud, the game show where two families compete to see who knows the top answers to various questions, for years, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say it was mostly because of its host, comedian Steve Harvey. Harvey has hosted the top game show since 2010 and has become known for his signature suits, mustache, exaggerated facial expressions, and witty comebacks to the contestants' often outrageous answers. All of these qualities combine to make him one of the best game show hosts , but recently Harvey admitted he has a favorite type of contestant he likes to see compete on the show?

Harvey made the revelation about his favorite contestant in an interview with Today . I wasn't sure what he was going to say about contestants on the show, but his answer made total sense.

For me, I love the guy that’s slightly arrogant, that you can see he’s on TV posturing, looking out in the crowd, waving at somebody he knows. I like that dude, because I know he ain’t gonna know nothing. And I know that real arrogant attitude. Like you’ll see him before the show. They’re dancing… and I’ll be in the back, looking at him, going, ‘That’s gonna be my target right there.’

As a viewer of the show, I concur with Harvey that these contestants are the best to watch. It’s endlessly entertaining to see someone so confident in their answer only to be shot down by the red “X” accompanied by a loud buzzer, and Harvey has a theory as to where this confidence goes.

That little arrogance is gonna go out the window so fast, because we’re going to ask you something so ignorant, that there’s no way you can know it. And that’s my favorite contestant. I like that arrogant guy that thinks he’s got all the answers… He makes me shine.

In addition to talking about the contestants, Harvey also chatted about why he thinks people keep tuning in to the show week after week-- and it's not just because he changed up his Family Feud style.

Look, I’ve been doing this for 15 years. You know the secret to this show? I say what the people at home are thinking. Whatever they’re thinking at home, that’s what I say.

He goes on to say that the humor in the show is centered around the contestants’ bizarre answers that are inevitably never on the board. The humor comes afterward when Harvey gets to question them as to why they said what they said.

If you're interested in watching new episodes of Family Feud check out our 2024 TV schedule . If you’re looking for old episodes of the series, your best bet is to check out Celebrity Family Feud, which can be watched with a Hulu subscription.