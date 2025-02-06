Looks Like Hoda Kotb’s Found A Today Follow-Up, And I Am Stoked To Report Joanna Gaines Is Involved

Early 2025 brought a bit of a sad time for fans of Today, when long-time co-host Hoda Kotb took her last bow as a daily host on January 10. Even though she announced her departure way back in September , there were still a lot of emotional tributes going around, despite the fact that we know Kotb hasn’t completely left her work at NBC behind. Now, it looks like the journalist has figured out part of her next act, and OMG, you guys…Joanna Gaines is a part of it!

What Are Hoda Kotb And Joanna Gaines Working On?

Here’s the thing, anyone who followed Hoda Kotb’s work on Today with Jenna Bush Hager (whom she plans to always remain friends with ) or who pays attention to her posts on social media, knows that the mom of two is made of roughly 90% joy and positivity. As such, while her recent post on Instagram brightly confirmed that she’s doing something special with former HGTV/current Magnolia Network star and lifestyle guru extraordinaire Joanna Gaines, we still don’t know exactly what these two have going on. Take a look at the post so we can get into some theories, below:

OKAAAAAAY! First off, I love this for Hoda and Joanna. Don’t they just look so pleased to be working together? We can definitely see that this relatively mysterious project of theirs will involve the duo being on camera (as it should), and while we don’t know if it will end up on the 2025 TV schedule at some point, it’s certainly a very good reason to keep checking back to see if there are updates on a premiere, isn’t it?

Alright, so we know that this is likely a TV show or special of some sort, but what exactly is it? Luckily, Kotb (who explained that part of her reason for leaving Today was to focus on her young daughters, Haley and Hope , who are both under 10) hasn’t been shy about teasing fans on her newest chapter. Her “repotting” will partially involve starting a company that focuses on wellness, as she told Bush Hager during an October session of Hoda & Jenna , explaining:

I want to live in wellness. I want to work in that space. I want to start things. I’ve got things that are percolating inside that I’m going to hopefully have fully formed soon. But, I want you guys to come along on the ride with me. Let’s all get better! Why not?

The Making Space podcast host also spoke to People a bit earlier in October, and expanded on her plans, adding:

It's a whole wellness situation, and I got lit up by that just from stuff I've been working on and doing on myself…[I’m] still early on in the stages [of getting a] really good wellness app together and [doing] wellness retreats and things like that. I think it would be, number one, fun, and number two, helpful.

While all of this information is, as Kotb noted, already “helpful” for those who want to see what she does next, I know you guys have noticed what I’ve noticed, which is that she never once name-checked Joanna Gaines. And, sure, it’s incredibly possible that her recent activities in wellness won’t be a part of what she’s working on with the “completely original” home renovation expert , but my guess is that it will at least be very adjacent to it.

Gaines also has a popular cooking show, and what can be more wellness-y than that? Kotb also teased recently to Marie Claire that her wellness project is “going to be something that is for everybody. My company's not going to be product-driven. You're going to try things.”

OMG…What if Kotb is having Gaines design a wellness center for her? If so, I don’t care where in the world it ends up being, sign me up!

I know a lot of Kotb’s fans are like me and can’t wait to see what comes of all this. Who wouldn’t want to try what’s made Hoda so vivacious and see if it works the same for us?