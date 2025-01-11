See Lovely BTS Moments From Hoda's Last Day On Today: 'Literally Crying'

When Hoda’s final day on Today was announced, it seemed like the date was far away. However, the day arrived on the 2025 TV schedule on Friday, and while it was an emotional last show for Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager Bush, it was full of celebration as well. It’s especially fun to see the behind-the-scenes photos and fan reactions to all of this as we say goodbye to someone who has been part of NBC's morning program for over 15 years.

Hoda Kotb has been a mainstay on Today since joining the show’s morning broadcast in 2007. So, her fellow hosts were shocked, to say the least, when she announced her exit. However, on Friday morning, NBC and the show’s fans gave the host an awesome sendoff by giving her a Hoda-bration. As shared on the show’s Instagram , the crew even wore personalized bracelets during the broadcast to add to the love they were giving to the retiring TV personality:

(Image credit: Instagram/NBC)

Hoda Kotb shared she would be leaving Today back in September to “a collective nooooooooo!!!!” from fans. The journalist and TV host had recently turned 60 when she made the decision, and she said it was time for her to “try something new.” While many were disappointed that she'd be leaving, they also made sure to send an overwhelming amount of love and support her way.

Since becoming a comforting presence on daytime TV, Kotb's amassed a ton of fans, and as you can see below, a lot of people were ready to celebrate her at 30 Rock:

(Image credit: Instagram)

When Hoda stepped out for the Hoda-bration, she was met with a full house of audience members ready to see her last show on Today with Hoda & Jenna. Check out the crowd:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The anchor got a standing ovation when she arrived on the set of the show. The pair were certainly emotional when they sat down for the program, and they stayed that way as Hoda was tributed the entire episode.

Plus, some awesome celebrity guests like Maria Shriver, Simone Biles, Kermit the Frog, Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Fallon, Kathie Lee Gifford and Gayle King helped her celebrate on Today. Of course, after the episode, her co-workers, like Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie, paid tribute to her , too.

Fans were on socials posting their love too, as one took to IG to say she was “literally crying” as the host waved goodbye on the program.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Following Hoda’s exit, Jenna Bush Hager has said she is not in a rush to find a replacement , but the advice from Hoda is that her next host have “chemistry” as she did with Jenna . Next week, Jenna will continue to host the fourth-hour morning show in a new iteration called Today with Jenna & Friends, which will feature rotating co-hosts. Meanwhile, on the first hour of Today, Craig Melvin will replace Hoda as Guthrie's co-anchor.

While the public will certainly miss the presence of Hoda Kotb every morning on our TVs, she certainly got a solid sendoff this week.