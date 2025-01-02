Hoda Kotb Is Retiring From Today Very Soon, But There's One Thing About The Show She's 'Taking Into 2025'

For Hoda Kotb, 2024 ending means that a major chapter of her life is about to come to a close too. The talk show host announced in September that she’d be retiring from Today at the start of 2025. Her last taping is set for January 10th, and then she will be replaced by Craig Melvin on the morning show. Kotb has been with the Today Show for 17 years, so there's a lot to leave behind as she enters the next phase of her life. However, while she may be walking away from a big part of her career, she is taking something special with her, and it’s incredibly sweet.

In an Instagram post shared by the official Hoda and Jenna account, Kotb revealed that she is leaving behind a number of clothes when she retires so they can be passed on to those who need them. However, she plans on taking her friendships with her even after she leaves 30 Rock. Specifically, she mentioned her friendship with co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who she has led the fourth hour of Today with since 2019. She said of her co-host:

What I’m taking with me into 2025, which is very important, is I’m taking a friendship with this girl. I’m not only taking it into 2025, I’m taking it into 2026 and freaking 2027. Okay, don’t forget it, because you’re stuck with me.

As you can see in the video below, this is all clearly bittersweet for the co-hosts who seemingly developed a close bond throughout the last five years. They spent almost every morning together, and they have great chemistry. While they may no longer be co-workers in 2025, the intent to maintain their friendship is a priority for Kotb, who is looking forward to having a more robust social life in her retirement.

Meanwhile, Bush Hager has admitted to being saddened by Kotb’s departure, but knowing she still has this friendship even after her co-host retires should hopefully make the transition a little easier.

Speaking of Bush Hager, she is set to continue hosting the fourth hour of the Today Show . However, instead of having a consistent co-host, there will be a rotating second chair with different people each day until a permanent co-host is found.

The hour is being retitled to Today with Jenna & Friends to indicate the change. This mirrors what happened with Kelly Ripa’s morning show when trying to find a replacement for Ryan Seacrest. It’ll be fun to watch these live chemistry tests, and I’ll be curious to see who permanently lands the gig at Today.

Even though friendships Kotb has made along the way will continue in the new year, fans will still be sad to see the iconic anchor go. She has been a television staple and has shined in her position. She has left a big legacy and lofty shoes to fill, so it’ll be interesting to see how Today adapts. Thankfully, Kotb seems to have a positive outlook on the year ahead, and the changes she will be facing in the new year.

