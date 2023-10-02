Home Improvement Vet Zachery Ty Bryan Released After Spending Weekend In Jail Over Alleged Technical Snafu

As Tim Allen fans await his return to the small screen for The Santa Clauses Season 2, the actor’s former Home Improvement co-star Zachery Ty Bryan is once again making headlines, only for less positive reasons. Bryan was reportedly arrested anew and spent the weekend in jail, though his lawyer is claiming the alarming details that initially surrounded his client’s arrest were related to an earlier incident, and that this latest situation is actually the result of an apparently less serious technical violation.

For the second time in 2023, the actor-turned-producer was arrested in Oregon, and was taken into custody in this instance on Thursday, September 28. He was released on Sunday afternoon, according to TMZ , after posting an undisclosed amount for bail.

The day after he was picked up, RadarOnline reported that he’d violated the terms of his release agreement stemming from his domestic violence case, and also claimed the arrest report said that an irate judge revoked bail over a reported incident in which the actor is said to have gone out binge-drinking while wearing his court-sanctioned ankle monitor. The ankle monitor’s records reportedly showed that Bryan was at multiple alcohol-selling establishments, despite being legally restricted from entering any businesses where alcohol is the main source of revenue.

However, Zachery Ty Bryan’s attorney John J. Kolego told TMZ that the details that were part of this particular booking report — which apparently also included 2 counts of 4th degree felony assault — were from his earlier domestic assault arrest in July , and were not related. Kolego says this latest situation is due to a technical violation stemming from the release agreement of the earlier arrest, and that it’s all because Bryan forgot to charge the ankle monitor.

What’s more, the actor’s lawyer says while he was brought into custody in the midst of a pre-trial court showing, there weren’t any judges involved with the arrest being made, and that it had nothing to do with any instances of binge-drinking. At this point, it’s unclear where those details came from.

While dismissing the idea that this latest arrest is a big deal, Kolego also more or less echoed his prior statement following Bryan’s July arrest , saying:

Zachery is looking forward to exonerating himself at trial.

Whether or not Zachery Ty Bryan's lastest legal problems are the result of a small mistake, he is still awaiting the upcoming trial over the felony charges that rang quite similar to his 2020 arrest that resulted in charges of felony strangulation and more. In a THR interview from earlier this year, in which Tim Allen offered up his thoughts, the actor claimed things were blown out of proportion when he was first arrested.

That same report also addressed allegations from various investors of what they thought was an agriculture tech startup that Bryan was involved in, but later believed it to be a scheme after seeing no results from the actor or the business itself.