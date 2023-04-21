Home Town's Ben And Erin Napier Talk 'The Worst And The Best' Of Parenting And Why The Couple Is 'Never Apart'

Ben and Erin Napier have likely been quite a bit busier than they ever could have imagined over the past several years. Not only do they own several businesses in their town of Laurel, Mississippi, but the married couple was catapulted to fame when their HGTV series, Home Town, debuted in early 2016. The years since have been filled with a number of new opportunities, including two brave firsts for Erin and franchise series like Home Town Kickstart being built around their show. The duo also expanded their family during this time, and recently opened up about “the worst and the best” of parenting, and why they’re “never apart.”

What Did Ben And Erin Napier Say About The Worst And Best Parts Of Parenting?

The beloved home renovation experts have done a lot, professionally and personally, during the course of their time on HGTV, none the least of which was adding second daughter Mae (whom they had for a very sweet reason) to the family in 2021. While Erin has always been a fierce, vocal protector of her kids online, and claps back when people debate their parenting choices, she’s also spoken about the “ dance of parenting ” they have to do to keep their careers going.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight , woodworker Ben revealed what he sees as the thing about raising kids (they also have daughter Helen, 5) that’s both a negative and a positive, after his wife admitted that it was “wild how fast time is moving” and they both understand “how fleeting it is,” especially when it comes to time with their daughters. Ben said:

I was already a softie, but now Helen will be dancing to Haim in the morning... while Mae is toddling around eating a banana. I'm a puddle. They're just so little and innocent. I’ve never been worried about getting older or mortality or anything until I had little girls. Now I can't stop it, I can't hold onto it... It is the worst and the best.

I’ve heard that many parents feel this way. Not only do you, obviously, want to be around for a long time to be able to watch your kids grow, learn, and eventually lead their own lives, but watching them develop is a constant reminder that the time you have with them won’t last forever. I imagine that the push/pull of the feelings about being grateful to have time with your kids, but also realizing that one day that will end, does qualify as both good and bad for a lot of parents.

What Did Ben And Erin Napier Say About Them Never Being Apart?

The Napiers also noted that they frequently take their daughters to work with them, which surely adds to the quality time they all spend together. While that, alone, would help, it’s also a boon that they just so happen to work together closely on many of the projects they undertake, including hosting their many shows. In fact, Erin said that they’re “never apart” as a couple, and they talked about how that set-up has always worked for them:

Ben: "We totally get that not everybody functions that way, but we do, and it's the only way we can."

Erin: "We've formed our adult identities around each other. This is the only way we know how to be grownups."

Ben: "[We] are absolutely the same person. It's a well-oiled machine, absolutely. We apply [that] to everything in our lives, our spiritual life, our parenting life, our work life, our relationship life."

They met while they were in college, so it really does make sense that their “adult identities” would include each other to such a strong degree, though Ben is probably correct that many other couples couldn’t function well that way. But, the most important thing is that they know what works for them, and continue to do whatever it takes to keep themselves and their daughters happy.