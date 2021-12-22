Home Town’s Erin Napier Talks The ‘Dance’ Of Parenting At This Stage In Her Career

Parenting is no easy task, and the job only gets harder as responsibilities in other areas of life increase, and when additional children are added to the mix. This is pretty much true for everyone, regardless of what they do for a living, and when you have a very high profile gig , like Erin and Ben Napier of HGTV’s hit home renovation show Home Town do, raising kids can be even more of a challenge when adding things like lots of travel and doing press to the equation. Now, Erin Napier has opened up about the ‘dance’ of daily parenting while working at this stage of her career.

Erin Napier, and her husband, Ben, have hosted and led the charge on a number of home rehab projects in their town of Laurel, Mississippi since Home Town began in 2016. Along with Season 6 of the series coming along very soon , the couple has grown their brand by leaps and bounds, and also added daughter Mae, 7 months, to the family they’d built with older daughter Helen, who’s 3. In speaking with People ahead of Home Town Season 6, Napier spoke about balancing family responsibilities with their busy careers, and said:

It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it. The wheels fall off around 5 p.m. We're just trying to find our rhythm. We had a rhythm as a family of three, and now we're a family of four. Mae needs things when she needs them, and so does Helen and so do we. It's a challenge, but I think we're figuring it out.

It makes total sense that, even seven months into having their second child, Erin and Ben Napier would still be working out the kinks to making the most of family time while still growing in their careers. In the past couple of years, the Napiers have gone from having one television show and a couple of businesses, to adding Ben’s Workshop, Home Town Takeover and the upcoming Home Town Kickstart to their plate . Erin is also preparing for the release of her first children’s book in May 2022, as the couple also works on opening two additional businesses.

Like Erin Napier noted, readjusting their “rhythm,” particularly now that they’re a family of four and juggling so many new professional endeavors, has been a “challenge,” and I’m sure that lots of people can relate to what they’re going through. Ben even added that he has “every minute planned” from when he wakes up at 4:30 a.m., until about 8:30 or 9 p.m., when they finally get Helen to sleep at night.

Erin admitted that they “had to get more help” so that they can start their new businesses now, and that things like that seem to be the key to balancing family and career:

The only trick I've learned so far is that you've got to say what you need. And what I need is to be there for my kids.