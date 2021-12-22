Home Town’s Erin Napier Talks The ‘Dance’ Of Parenting At This Stage In Her Career
By Adrienne Jones published
Here's how Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier are meeting parenting challenges now.
Parenting is no easy task, and the job only gets harder as responsibilities in other areas of life increase, and when additional children are added to the mix. This is pretty much true for everyone, regardless of what they do for a living, and when you have a very high profile gig, like Erin and Ben Napier of HGTV’s hit home renovation show Home Town do, raising kids can be even more of a challenge when adding things like lots of travel and doing press to the equation. Now, Erin Napier has opened up about the ‘dance’ of daily parenting while working at this stage of her career.
Erin Napier, and her husband, Ben, have hosted and led the charge on a number of home rehab projects in their town of Laurel, Mississippi since Home Town began in 2016. Along with Season 6 of the series coming along very soon, the couple has grown their brand by leaps and bounds, and also added daughter Mae, 7 months, to the family they’d built with older daughter Helen, who’s 3. In speaking with People ahead of Home Town Season 6, Napier spoke about balancing family responsibilities with their busy careers, and said:
It makes total sense that, even seven months into having their second child, Erin and Ben Napier would still be working out the kinks to making the most of family time while still growing in their careers. In the past couple of years, the Napiers have gone from having one television show and a couple of businesses, to adding Ben’s Workshop, Home Town Takeover and the upcoming Home Town Kickstart to their plate. Erin is also preparing for the release of her first children’s book in May 2022, as the couple also works on opening two additional businesses.
Like Erin Napier noted, readjusting their “rhythm,” particularly now that they’re a family of four and juggling so many new professional endeavors, has been a “challenge,” and I’m sure that lots of people can relate to what they’re going through. Ben even added that he has “every minute planned” from when he wakes up at 4:30 a.m., until about 8:30 or 9 p.m., when they finally get Helen to sleep at night.
Erin admitted that they “had to get more help” so that they can start their new businesses now, and that things like that seem to be the key to balancing family and career:
Ben and Erin Napier will be back for Home Town Season 6 and the Christmas special, Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop, on December 26. For more to watch in the coming days, check out our Christmas movies and TV schedule!
Bachelor Nation, Gilmore Girl; will Vulcan nerve pinch pretty much anyone if prompted with cheese...Yes, even Jamie Fraser.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.