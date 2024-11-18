House Fans Would Love To Know What Hugh Laurie's Character Is Up To, But I'm Loving Why Its Creator Refuses To Answer That Question
Why we'll probably never know what happened to Dr. House.
It’s been 20 years since, one of the best medical dramas, House M.D. debuted. The series about the titular curmudgeon doctor who hated most people, but could figure out what was wrong with them, starred Hugh Laurie in the title role and was a massive hit for its eight seasons. In the finale House and his best friend literally rode off into the sunset, but in the years since many have wondered, what happened next?
David Shore, creator of House M.D. recently sat down with EW to talk about the 20th anniversary of the series. It’s brought up that a popular fan theory suggests that House didn’t actually survive the final episode. While Shore says that was never his intention, he also says that one of the reasons he has never created a definitive answer to the question of what happens next for Dr. Gregory House is because he doesn’t want to destroy the fan theories. Shore said…
The final episode of House sees the title character caught in a building fire, and it initially appears he burned to death. Later we learn that House faked his death and he and his best friend, Dr. Wilson, played in the amazing House cast by Robert Sean Leonard, ride off into the sunset.
But the fan theory posits that Wilson, who we know is dying of brain cancer and doesn’t have long to live, has hallucinated House’s survival and his friend did die in the fire. Even David Shore admits there’s nothing in the episode that specifically contradicts that reading.
While David Shore may not currently have an answer to what happened to House after the end of the series, he hasn’t entirely discounted the possibility of coming up with one by doing some sort of follow-up. We’ve seen many popular shows get sequel series long after the fact, and while Shore is clearly hesitant about doing that with House, he’d be worried about spoiling the legacy of the original series and suspects getting the cast back together would be difficult. He continued…
As a huge fan of House M.D. I’m just as torn on the idea of more House. I loved the show and of course, I would love more of the thing I liked. At the same time, it’s hard to imagine it could recapture the magic of the original, so maybe leaving it alone is the best way to handle it. The show is available now on several of the best streaming services, including Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video, so if fans want to watch House again, they can go back, and see all the future stars who appeared on House, any time they wish.
