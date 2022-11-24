With Josh Duggar In Prison, The Family Thanksgiving Is Going To Look Very Different This Year

It’s been nearly half a year since Josh Duggar was shipped from the Washington County Detention Center to federal prison. We’ve learned some details in the past about what Duggar’s time in prison has been like, but now he’s spending his first major holiday at FCI Seagoville. The Thanksgiving holiday is generally a time for friends and family, but things sound as if they will be very different for the Duggar clan this year, from at least one sibling not attending an event to patriarch Jim Bob's eating choices.

As for the former 19 Kids and Counting star, Josh will be spending his day with other inmates. At least it sounds like he’ll be eating well. Prison systems all have varying plans on the holidays, but big meals are one component many of them seem to have in common. When it comes to Josh Duggar’s prison system, the inmates will both have meat and vegetarian choices, as well as dessert options. You can check out the full menu below.

Split turkey breast

baked ham

sweet potato casserole

cornbread dressing

vegetable lasagna

veggie meatloaf

green bean casserole

rolls

holiday pies

cranberry sauce

It’s not fancy, but it is a reasonably large spread with all the fixings. TMZ also got a look at a lot of other celebrities who are currently serving prison time (think Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly). While varying prisons have different menus, all the menus do include some sort of bird. Most of the prison systems offer turkey, but the outlet also noted R Kelly (MCC Chicago) and former Cheer star Jerry Harris (FMC Lexington) are being served cornish hen.

For Duggar, in addition to the food festivities, some of the prison systems have games and other activities planned. Some examples of this include “card tournaments, art contests, bingo and movie screenings.” It’s unclear if family visits are a part of these proceedings.

Meanwhile, while the Duggar clan is noted for their large family gatherings on holidays, there have been rumors of rifts in recent months. Josh Duggar’s parents have allegedly helped support his wife Anna and the kids through their eldest son’s legal troubles. In addition, however, they also supported their son’s case. Michelle Duggar even pleaded for “leniacy” ahead of Josh’s sentencing .

Recently, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth said they would not be spending Thanksgiving with the family and instead she told Instagram followers they will be spending Thanksgiving in Dallas, Texas. Joy-Anna’s sister Jinger posted a few days ago from California with her husband Jeremy Vuolo, though it’s possible they traveled for the holidays.

Honestly, the only thing that Jim Bob and Michelle have said about Thanksgiving is that the Duggar patriarch plans to fast after putting on some weight during recent travels. So, his holiday will certainly be looking very different from his son’s, albeit for very different reasons.

Josh Duggar is currently trying to appeal his conviction on child pornography charges.