How Long Do The Masked Singer Judges Jenny McCarthy And Robin Thicke Plan To Stay With The Show? Here’s What They Said

It’s hard to believe, but Fox's The Masked Singer is entering its tenth season. The show and its format have changed slightly over the years, but one element of the program has remained consistent – its judge’s panel. The quartet and host Nick Cannon have kept the audiences laughing and (and occasionally confused) for multiple seasons. As Season 10 is set to premiere soon, viewers may be wondering how much longer the stalwart panel will stay intact. With that, judges Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke weighed in on how long they plan to stay with the singing competition series.

The two stars always keep viewers on their toes alongside fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong. Amid memorable moments and questionable guesses, the group has truly endeared itself to Masked Singer viewers. Given how long they've all been on the show at this point though, it's easy to question the panel’s stability after such a lengthy stint. (Earlier this year, rival show The Voice said goodbye to longtime judge Blake Shelton.) But the comments Jenny McCarthy shared with ET should reassure fans about her own future with the series. She said:

I have 30 more seasons in me. I'm hoping this is a show that can go on and on, like American Idol. [And] why not? There are a lot of celebrities that can sing and are hiding it.

It’s nice to know the two-time Golden Ear champ wants to stick around for a few more seasons -- though it'd be surprising if she actually stuck around for more than 20 additional ones. She's not alone in feeling that way, as fellow judge Robin Thicke pledged his commitment to stay on The Masked Singer for as long as possible. Thicke explained how his family factors into that rationale, saying:

I'm down! Yeah, I'm down for 25 seasons. Absolutely. … I've got four kids. So, it's a great schedule. You know, we shoot a couple months a year [and] I get the rest of the year to do whatever I want.

The Grammy-winning singer is a family man so working on a weekly TV series for a few months fits his lifestyle. He has three children, who are under six. with his current fiancée as well as a 13-year-old son with actress Paula Patton. So all in all, doing a singing competition series of this nature makes sense for him right now.

Time has certainly flown by for The Masked Singer, which made series premiered in 2019. Even Robin Thicke couldn’t believe it as he says the whole experience “happened so fast.” He called the reality competition the best thing he’s “ever done” and “a blessing on top of blessing.”

Since the singing competition series premiered, numerous contestants have been unmasked named winners. Season 9 saw singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs crowned the champ, with American Idol’s David Archuleta becoming the runner-up. Archuleta mentioned that the Fox series helped him heal from his Idol experience while Briggs opened up about the challenges of filming after giving birth. Briggs joined the likes of Leann Rimes, Amber Riley and Teyana Taylor in the winner’s circle.

If the show continues to be a hit, then many more stars will be revealed in the years to come. And with that, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke will indeed hopefully remain and make those wild guesses alongside their fellow judges.

The Masked Singer Season 10 will kick off with a special episode on September 10 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. The Emmy-winning singing competition will eventually return to its regular night on September 27. Viewers will find out who’s behind costumes like Anteater and Hawk once the season kicks off. If you want to keep up with what’s premiering this fall amid the SAG-AFTRA actors and WGA writers strikes, check out CinemaBlend's 2023 TV schedule.