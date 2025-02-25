'Cocaine Was Such A Big Thing When He Entered The League.' How Michael Jordan Allegedly Feels After Son Marcus' DUI Arrest

Marcus Jordan, the media personality and former college basketball player, just made headlines following a brush with the law. The 34-year-old was arrested earlier this month and was arrested for DUI, drug possession and resisting arrest. After the incident, Jordan entered a not guilty plea and, as of this writing, he has thanked those who reached out after his arrest. Someone who’s yet to speak out on the matter as the man’s father, Michael Jordan. However, an insider is now sharing claims regarding the legendary athlete’s feelings.

According to this latest report, Michael Jordan isn’t too happy about his son’s legal trouble. A source tells RadarOnline.com that the Chicago Bulls icon is “beside himself,” specifically over the fact that Marcus was found to have drugs in his possession. The unnamed individual claims that His Airness has a general disdain for drugs in general and, supposedly, that stems from what he experienced as an NBA player:

It's a little hard for Mike to process because cocaine was such a big thing when he entered the league, and he saw so many players ruin their lives and careers with it.

On February 4, Marcus Jordan was arrested while in Orange County, Florida and, according to local authorities, he’d parked his SUV (which had bumper damage) on railroad tracks at the time. Police say that Jordan smelled of alcohol and eventually failed three field sobriety tests. As captured with bodycam footage, Jordan allegedly tried to tell the cops who his famous father was. He was arrested for DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence. Hours later, he was released from custody on a $4,000 bond.

It’s important to note that this week, TMZ Sports reported that the white substance that the former podcaster had actually turned out to be ketamine (which contributed to Matthew Perry’s death in 2023). This new development could lessen the severity of the former athlete’s situation, as ketamine is a Schedule III drug in Florida, while cocaine is Schedule II.

Michael Jordan’s alleged thoughts should be taken with a grain of salt, though it would be accurate to say that he was in proximity to drugs when he was in the NBA. He explained in the docuseries The Last Dance (which is available with a Netflix subscription), after being asked about the Bulls being referred to as the “traveling cocaine circus” around the time he was drafted. Jordan specifically recalled entering a room, in which players were indulging in lines, weed and women. With that, he recalled deciding to exit the situation, as he reasoned that he’d be culpable if the place was raided.

When it comes to the younger Jordan, he’s garnered attention for his relationship with Larsa Pippen, who he dated from 2022 to 2024. The two also appeared together on the hit reality TV show The Traitors, during which they secretly communicated during filming. During their romance, Michael went viral for seemingly expressing disapproval of it, yet Marcus later clarified that his father was only joking when a reporter questioned him about it.

As of this writing, Florida authorities have yet to provide any further information on Marcus Jordan’s DUI situation. That aside, one can only speculate as to if or how Marcus and Michael Jordan have discussed the arrest amongst themselves.