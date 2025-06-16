P. Diddy’s Son Justin Sent Him A Message Of Support On Father’s Day: ‘My Super Hero’

For the last several weeks, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has remained on trial for federal charges related to sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. The prosecution has been making its case thus far and is reportedly nearing the end of its appeal to the judge and jury. Amid the trial and the drama that preceded it, Combs’ children have reportedly been navigating life without their dad’s presence. They’ve shown love to the embattled mogul during this time, and Combs’ son, Justin, took some time to pay tribute to him on Father’s Day.

30-year-old Justin Combs took to Instagram on Sunday to honor his dad on Father’s Day. The younger Combs did so by sharing a black-and-white video of him and Diddy collaborating with others in a somewhat intimate setting. Said clip eventually ended with the father and son embracing each other. Justin’s video was also accompanied by a caption, through which he referred to his rapper dad as “my super hero.” Check out the post in its entirety down below:

A post shared by Justin Dior Combs (@princejdc) A photo posted by on

Diddy is father to six other kids – adopted son Quincy Taylor Brown (33), Christian Combs (27), Chance Combs (18), twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs (18) and Love Sean Combs (2). The kids have sparsely spoken out since the various allegations against their father began to surface. However, around this time last year some of the kids took to social media to show support for Diddy amid Father’s Day. Later in the year, though, the clan made their feelings about their dad known in a different way.

In October 2024, following Sean Combs’ arrest, his older kids shared a joint message on Instagram in which they addressed the backlash the Grammy winner was facing. The kids stated that the past month had “devastated” their family and called out those who’d “judged” them and their father based on “based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media.” Additionally, the group declared its intention to remain “united” and to support their dad as necessary.

That avid support is allegedly what fueled a situation involving Quincy Brown, Justin and Christian Combs back in October 2024. After a Halloween party, the three brothers reportedly got into a heated confrontation with Ray J. The rapper, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr. – made comments about Diddy in the aftermath of his arrest, which his sons were reportedly displeased with. Just weeks ago, Ray J defended Diddy and, during that same interview, he revealed that he and the mogul’s sons mended fences.

As the sex-trafficking trial continues, other rappers have been weighing in on Sean Combs’ situation as well. 50 Cent shared blunt thoughts on the matter, most recently saying that he would do what he could to ensure that U.S. President Donald Trump won’t pardon Combs if he’s found guilty. A former rival of Combs’, Suge Knight, has also been vocal about the case and, during one of his latest interviews, he revealed his desire to speak to the “Victory” rapper face to face.

P. Diddy’s been incarcerated in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest and, as a result, he’s had limited contact with his family and friends. He did, however, go viral for a phone call with Kanye West, who’s apparently been looking out for Diddy’s kids. As for the children themselves, Justin Combs’ latest Father’s Day post seems to be an indication that he – like his siblings – is still in his dad’s corner.