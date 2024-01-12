The Traitors’ Larsa Pippen Revealed How She And Marcus Jordan Secretly Communicated During Filming

It's a great time to be a reality TV fan. Mostly because Season 2 of the series The Traitors has finally arrived for those with a Peacock subscription. This new cast features only celebs and reality TV royalty, including a number of Real Housewives like Miami's Larsa Pippen. She's being joined by her partner Marcus Jordan aka the son of Michael Jordan. And Pippen recently explained how she and Marcus secretly communicated while filming the reality competition show.

Jordan and Pippen's relationship has made plenty of headlines recently, thanks to Larsa's last name and their age difference. It should be fascinating to see how they do on The Traitors, and how their out-of-game connection influenced the cast's decisions. The pair recently spoke with People about their time filming, with Larsa revealing one sly way they communicated when the cameras went down, saying:

Marcus asked me for a nail file, and I put it in a paper bag — and they go through everything, you're not supposed to send anything back and forth — but he wanted a nail file and I was like, I'm just going to send him a nail file. And then I was like, oh, there's a banana. He said he wanted a banana. So I [write] ‘I love you’ on the banana and send it to him with the nail file.

Say what you want about the Real Housewives of Miami star's onscreen drama, but this is pretty damn cute. While only time will tell how they perform on The Traitors, it's fun seeing how they managed to send each other love in the midst of the game.

The cast of The Traitors Season 2 is truly stacked, which should raise the stakes of the competition series. It should be fascinating to see how Housewives like Larsa Pippen square off against favorites from shows like Survivor. I mean, there are multiple winners of the latter show mixed in, along with RuPaul's Drag Race finalist and favorite Peppermint.

There's never been a couple on the U.S. version of The Traitors, although there was one on Traitors UK that exploded to thrilling results. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan won't be able to try and hide their connection, which should add an interesting wrinkle to the situation. Later in their same interview, Jordan revealed how hard it was having separation from Larsa, even while they were filming together. In his words:

They give us these headshots of everybody in our room just to understand everybody's name. And so I find myself picking up the headshot, looking up Larsa. Soon as the morning comes, I'm racing downstairs because we travel in the same car. So that's kind of how I pick my mind out of the game trying to get back to her.

Clearly this couple is absolutely smitten with each other, which might make for some serious drama if one of them is evicted or murdered in The Traitors. This lovey dovey statement makes sense for those who are watching RHOM, where Larsa Pippen through Marcus Jordan a welcome home party after just a few days apart.

The Traitors airs new episodes Fridays on Peacock. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.