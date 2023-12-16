Matthew Perry Wrote About Ketamine In His Memoir: 'They Might As Well Have Called It Matty'

Matthew Perry’s death at 54 in October has continued to be a topic of discussion. Most fans and celebrities have mostly been paying tribute to the deceased star in the aftermath. However, there are still those who have questions about the circumstances regarding Perry’s passing. There’s now more information on that front, as the star’s official cause of death has officially been confirmed. The actor’s passing has been attributed, in part, to the antidepressant known as ketamine. After that report was made public, it’s been pointed out that Perry previously acknowledged it in his memoir.

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the Whole Nine Yards star’s death due to the “acute effects of ketamine” was accidental. Per Page Six , he had been clean from drugs for 19 months. However, he was apparently taking part in “ketamine infusion therapy” before he died, with his final treatment having taken place a week and a half before he died. What was pointed out, though, is that this substance only has a three to four-hour half life, meaning the substance found in the sitcom icon’s bloodstream wouldn’t have been from his last treatment. As of right now, it’s unclear just how he obtained the ketamine.

In 2022, Matthew Perry released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, and the book didn’t “sugarcoat” any part of his career or personal life. It was further mentioned by Page Six that the late actor didn't mince words when discussing the aforementioned drug, which is used to treat depression, anxiety, chronic pain and more. Aside from referring to it as a “giant exhale,” Perry said:

Ketamine was a very popular street drug in the 1980s. There is a synthetic form of it now, and it’s used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression. … Has my name written all over it — they might as well have called it ‘Matty.’

As the 17 Again star explained, he’d receive his ketamine treatments while blindfolded and listening to music. Said medication would give him the feeling that he was “dying.” Nevertheless, he continued to utilize the substance:

Yet I would continually sign up for this shit because it was something different, and anything different is good. Taking K is like being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel. But the hangover was rough and outweighed the shovel. … Ketamine was not for me.

Coronary artery disease, drowning and more were also attributed to the talented star’s death. When it comes to his physical and mental health ahead of his passing, assertions have been made by a handful of people. His ex, Kayti Edwards, made claims about his sobriety , claiming that he “might have taken pills” in the weeks before he died. That now runs contrary to the official report as well as to the comments shared by Jennifer Aniston, who was texting her co-star that morning . She said he was “happy” and “healthy” at the time and wasn’t “struggling" during that time.

The loss of Matthew Perry is still hard to fathom, and it remains to be seen if further details regarding his death might be discovered and subsequently released. Regardless of how he died though, one thing that’s probably a given is that people are going to continue to honor a man who brought so much joy to so many.