How The Rookie Will Return To Old Habits For Season 7

The Rookie has kicked off filming for Season 7. However, we'll still have to wait quite a while for it, because the ABC procedural won’t be returning until January 2025 at the earliest. Even though the new season is still months away, new details are emerging and it should make fans so excited, because the series will be going back to its old ways.

Like most shows during the 2023-24 season, The Rookie only had 10 episodes for its most recent season due to the strikes. When the series returns next year, it will have an 18-episode season with no breaks. Due to this, the storytelling will be going back to normal, as creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley told TVLine:

I do think we’ll go back to being more of a standalone show with serialized elements, because it’s going to be a longer season and I think people really do like that. Also, there are the many different ways we tell stories — whether it’s the big event-type episodes, the more rom-com episodes, or with a big guest star — so it’ll be fun to go back to that.

As Hawley said, since there are so many ways to tell a story, being able to focus on different elements and possibly having just one or two big stories throughout the whole season will be nice. Plus, going back to "more of a standalone show" will give them the opportunity to tell all sorts of stories that involve different combinations of characters and all kinds of situations. Basically, the possibilities are endless.

It's likely the series will be focusing on the Season 6 cliffhanger, which involved prisoner Oscar and Bailey’s abusive ex, Jason, escaping. Since The Rookie will be using both standalone and serialized elements, it’s hard to tell how long that storyline will go on. With Jenna Dewan out for the time being on maternity leave, it wouldn’t make sense for Jason’s story to wrap up before Bailey’s back in the picture, so it might go on for a while. As for Oscar, he is always unpredictable, so you never know what else could go down with him.

Not too much else has been revealed about Season 7, but just from the looks of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from filming, the premiere will be a big one. It’s a disappointment that many shows won’t be returning in the fall, including The Rookie, but at least production has started, meaning much more should be revealed about the new season very soon. The wait will just make fans want the new season even more and give them enough time to theorize about what could happen. With the format going back to the old ways, it really is anyone’s game.

There will still be a lot of shows to look forward to on the 2024 TV schedule later this year, but The Rookie will be something to get excited about in the new year. Whatever happens in Season 7 will be worth the wait, and it’s going to be exciting when it finally premieres.