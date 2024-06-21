The Rookie Cast Announced Season 7 Is In Production With Fun BTS Photos That Showed Off A Big Reason To Get Excited For Its Return

The Rookie may not be returning on the 2024 TV schedule, but that isn’t stopping the cast from filming. Production commenced on Season 7 of the ABC procedural, and some of the actors are keeping fans updated and excited by sharing photos on social media. From the looks of things, there are some big reasons to be excited for the long-awaited season, and I’m dying for more.

Production Has Started, And The Rookie Cast Is Sharing It

The streets of LA are being protected by fictional police officers once again as filming officially started for The Rookie Season 7. After wrapping up Season 6 and getting renewed for Season 7, they are back at work, and Mekia Cox, who portrays Detective Nyla Harper, shared several behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with the cast and crew. It’s only the first day of production, meaning much more content is probably on the way.

Sergeant Tim Bradford actor Eric Winter also took to his Instagram to share two BTS photos, including a solo shot with a plane flying overhead.

It’s only been a month since The Rookie Season 6 aired its finale, but these photos are already making me miss the Mid-Wilshire crew, and I cannot wait until they finally come back. Not too much is known about Season 7, which won’t be premiering until at least January 2025, but the photos tease something big could be on the horizon.

What Could Be In Store For Season 7?

One thing that can immediately be seen from the photos is that Season 7 might very well be kicking off with a big case. Much of the cast is filming together on location with their vests on. That really only happens when the story centers around something that brings on the entire department, such as a big bad criminal, terrorist, chemical threat, kidnapping, etc.

Of course, it’s hard to tell exactly what they will be dealing with, but fans should remember that the Season 6 finale ended with criminal and frequent informant Oscar Hutchinson and Bailey’s abusive ex-husband Jason Wyler escaping prison. This will probably mean that the LAPD is on full alert and trying to track them down. Therefore, that could explain why Grey, Bradford, Nolan, Harper, Chen, and Celina are all together, along with plenty of other officers.

Since Jenna Dewan will be out for quite some time while she tends to her newborn baby, it’s likely the story won’t be wrapped up right away, at least for Jason, because of his history with Bailey.

Overall, I can't wait to see why the cast has to come together. These photos tease that something big is on the way, and I feel like Season 6 really set us up for that.

It's hard to predict just what will go down in The Rookie Season 7 premiere, but it already seems like it’s going to be a big one. It’s frustrating that the show won’t be back in the fall, especially since filming has already started. The wait will surely be worth it, however, and as long as the cast keeps sharing BTS content, these next several months should hopefully go by quickly.