How Todd And Julie Chrisley And Their Family Are Reportedly Feeling About The Chances Of An Appeal In Their Bank Fraud Case Amid The Holidays

We’ll soon be coming up on a year since Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison after being found guilty of bank fraud , tax evasion and more. The couple, who achieved fame through USA’s Chrisley Knows Best, have since been adjusting to life behind bars (and have apparently been “welcomed with open arms” ). At the same time, their legal team has been working on their appeal, and they’ve seen some starts and stops in that regard. Now, amid the holiday season, the family’s lawyer has provided some details on how the two and their family are reportedly feeling about their chances of earning a successful appeal. He also shed light on how the pair’s kids are planning to celebrate Christmas.

What’s Going On With Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Appeal?

The couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, provided a major update on her parents’ case around Thanksgiving. At the time, she said that she was “freaking out” because the appeals court had granted the oral arguments for the case. However, there’s now been a bit of a setback with the case, as the hearing appeal hearing has been delayed. It was originally set to take place on March 25, 2024 but has now been pushed to the week of April 15, 2024, per RadarOnline .

Jay Surgent, the family’s attorney, spoke with the news outlet, sharing insight into how his clients were feeling about the development. In Surgent’s words, “Todd isn't happy, but he's content with the oral argument.” He’s not the only one that’s apparently feeling somewhat confident about where the case stands, aside from the delay. The lawyer also says that the whole Chrisley family is “hoping and believing" that both Todd and Julie receive “full consideration” from the judge and have their convictions overturned.

Amid that reported flood of positive energy, the heads of the Chrisley household are set to remain in jail throughout the duration of the holiday season. At the very least, though, it would seem that the rest of their brood still has plans for incorporating them into the yuletide festivities.

How Will The Rest Of The Chrisley Family Will Handle The Holidays Amid Todd And Julie’s Imprisonment?

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison (though his sentence has been reduced by less than two years) and is currently serving time at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. Meanwhile, Julie has been serving out her since-reduced seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center of Lexington, Kentucky. This will mark the first Christmas the kids have had since their parents have been in prison, and Jay Surgent says they're reportedly planning to visit their folks at both facilities.

While that’ll be starkly different from what they’re used to, the attorney says the mostly adult children “are looking forward to getting together for the holidays — even if it's at an institution.” In addition to those visits, the brood will also get together at the Chrisley family home. They’ll also be joined by Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, as well as his and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe.