Lindsie Chrisley Says Her Parents Have Been 'Welcomed With Open Arms' To Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been serving their prison sentences for bank fraud and more since January. As a result, the Chrisley Knows Best alums can no longer provide updates on their situation as they did in the lead-up. However, their children have been very vocal about their convictions as of late. One of the siblings who’s been doing just that is Todd’s daughter, Lindsie. The media personality just shared more details on her folks’ jail stints and, according to her, they were “welcomed with open arms.”

Lindsie Chrisley, who is Todd’s oldest daughter with ex-wife Teresa Terry, has been opening during her podcast, The Southern Tea (opens in new tab). On the latest episode, she welcomed prison consultant Justin Paperny, and they discussed an array of prison reform-related topics. When it came to her parents’ incarceration, the 33-year-old revealed an initial concern she had before the couple reported and explained how it feels to have had those worries extinguished:

One of my biggest concerns was the access to televisions, and a question that I asked you [was], 'Do you think people have seen Chrisley Knows Best that are serving time in these camps?' And simply the answer, I know the answer now, is yes. My parents were welcomed with open arms, and I feel so blessed with that because I have heard of other people reporting and that not being the case, so I do feel like we're so blessed in that regard.

More on the Chrisleys (Image credit: USA Network) Savannah Chrisley Blames Government For Parents' Incarceration, Describes Their Reactions When 'Guilty' Verdict Was Read

As Justin Paperny stated, the reality TV show is very “popular,” so there was always a chance that at least a few other people in the facilities would’ve seen it at some point. Luckily for them, it sounds like everything worked out better than expected. Lindsie Chrisley clearly takes comfort in this, especially since the lead-up to the report dates was allegedly emotionally draining for her and the family as a whole.

The members of the Chrisley brood seem to be feeling the repercussions of Julie and Todd’s guilty verdict in one way or another. In December, Lindsie revealed that she was called out at a restaurant for being “one of them.” That same month, she also discussed how her parents were spending time with family ahead of starting their sentences. Lindsie has also visited Todd in jail and opened up about that experience in the latest addition of The Southern Tea. When it comes to her dad’s current state, she had a lot of positive things to say:

My last visit with my dad, I couldn't stop telling him how great that he looked. He looks very very good. I told him, I said, 'Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.' His nails aren't completely bitten off. … I know for sure that he is in such a better place. His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him. He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there.

Todd Chrisley is currently serving 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. Julie, on the other hand, is at Lexington, Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center for a seven-year sentence. They were each handed 16 months of probation as well. As of right now, the USA Network alums are looking to appeal their case. Family attorney Alex Little asserts that their case was hindered by “serious and repeated errors.” This makes him confident that his clients will receive a retrial .

Lindsie Chrisley, based on her conversation with Justin Paperny, is also hopeful that Todd and Julie will get that second trial or at the very least, have their sentences reduced in time. Until that day comes, they’ll just have to make the best of the seemingly manageable atmospheres within their respective facilities.