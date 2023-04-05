Lindsie Chrisley Says Her Parents Have Been 'Welcomed With Open Arms' To Prison
The Chrisley sibling had some positive news to share.
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been serving their prison sentences for bank fraud and more since January. As a result, the Chrisley Knows Best alums can no longer provide updates on their situation as they did in the lead-up. However, their children have been very vocal about their convictions as of late. One of the siblings who’s been doing just that is Todd’s daughter, Lindsie. The media personality just shared more details on her folks’ jail stints and, according to her, they were “welcomed with open arms.”
Lindsie Chrisley, who is Todd’s oldest daughter with ex-wife Teresa Terry, has been opening during her podcast, The Southern Tea (opens in new tab). On the latest episode, she welcomed prison consultant Justin Paperny, and they discussed an array of prison reform-related topics. When it came to her parents’ incarceration, the 33-year-old revealed an initial concern she had before the couple reported and explained how it feels to have had those worries extinguished:
As Justin Paperny stated, the reality TV show is very “popular,” so there was always a chance that at least a few other people in the facilities would’ve seen it at some point. Luckily for them, it sounds like everything worked out better than expected. Lindsie Chrisley clearly takes comfort in this, especially since the lead-up to the report dates was allegedly emotionally draining for her and the family as a whole.
The members of the Chrisley brood seem to be feeling the repercussions of Julie and Todd’s guilty verdict in one way or another. In December, Lindsie revealed that she was called out at a restaurant for being “one of them.” That same month, she also discussed how her parents were spending time with family ahead of starting their sentences. Lindsie has also visited Todd in jail and opened up about that experience in the latest addition of The Southern Tea. When it comes to her dad’s current state, she had a lot of positive things to say:
Todd Chrisley is currently serving 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. Julie, on the other hand, is at Lexington, Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center for a seven-year sentence. They were each handed 16 months of probation as well. As of right now, the USA Network alums are looking to appeal their case. Family attorney Alex Little asserts that their case was hindered by “serious and repeated errors.” This makes him confident that his clients will receive a retrial.
Lindsie Chrisley, based on her conversation with Justin Paperny, is also hopeful that Todd and Julie will get that second trial or at the very least, have their sentences reduced in time. Until that day comes, they’ll just have to make the best of the seemingly manageable atmospheres within their respective facilities.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
