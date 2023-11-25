Todd Chrisley Is Reportedly Unhappy About Spending The Holidays In Prison, But Daughter Savannah Chrisley Just Shared A Positive Update On His And Julie’s Case

2023 has arguably been unlike any other year Todd Chrisley has ever experienced in his life. He and his wife, Julie, reported to prison earlier this year due to being found guilty of bank fraud , tax evasion and more. As a result of their incarceration, they’ve had to contend with major changes in their lives, especially the limited interactions they now have with their children. As a result of their circumstances, the Chrisleys remain behind bars as the holiday season rolls around. It’s since been reported that he’s unhappy about being away from his family for Christmas. At the same time though, both he and Julie just received positive news about their case as revealed by their daughter, Savannah.

How Todd Chrisley Allegedly Feels About Spending The Holidays Behind Bars

Chrisley family attorney, Jay Surgent, provided the comments on what his client’s headspace is like amid the influx of holidays. He explained to TMZ that Todd is highly upset over the fact that he has to be away from his loved ones at this time of the year. Special accommodations have apparently been made for the former Chrisley Knows Best star, who’s currently serving time at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. He was apparently served a special selection of foods for this Thanksgiving. However, per Surgent, the food served at the facility doesn’t compare to the home cooking Todd is accustomed to around the holidays.

No comment was provided on the current status of Julie Chrisley as she continues her stint at Lexington, Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center. Rumors have swirled around her during these past few months, though, with one insider even claiming she had essentially “broken down.” It’s also been reported that Savannah Chrisley is planning to visit both of them sometime during the holidays. While this sounds somewhat dour, Savannah’s recent update suggests that family has a reason to be thankful.

What Savannah Chrisley Had To Say About Her Parents’ Ongoing Appeal Efforts

The 26-year-old media personality took to her Instagram to share the latest on her folks’ appeal. Visibly emotional in the video she posted, she revealed that Julie and Todd Chrisley have been granted oral arguments in their case. This means the defense team will be able to appear in court and present its rationale for why the husband and wife should be released. When discussing the news, Savannah said:

I am freaking out! As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year, because I wasn’t going to fake it. I wasn’t going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we’re always used to. But I got a call this morning, and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So I literally was sobbing. It is one step closer to getting mom and dad home. The kids are freaking out. I’m freaking out.

More on the Chrisleys (Image credit: Unlocked Podcast) Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Daughter Savannah Makes Claims About How Their Incarceration Is Being Impacted By Her Comments On The Prison System

As she further explained, the proceedings will take place during the week of March 25, 2024. She also mentioned that only “six percent” of cases that are submitted for oral arguments are accepted. Savannah Chrisley has been providing information like this since her parents began their sentences. In addition to blaming the government for her parents’ incarceration , she’s also dropped claims about their living conditions in their respective penitentiaries. She claimed that neither has had access to air conditioning and even alleged that Julie was dealing with snakes in her cell. The Federal Bureau of Prisons responded amid the flurry of allegations and, while it didn’t provide specifics on the nature of its facilities, it did deny the claims.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison before his sentence was reduced by two years, while one year was removed from Julie’s 7-year-stint. Despite the reductions and the newly allowed oral arguments, it looks like both will still be spending this Christmas locked up. Though with this latest development, Savannah seems confident that their situation could be vastly different sometime in the near future.