How Vanna White Allegedly Feels About Her Relationship With Wheel Of Fortune Producers Amid Ryan Seacrest Hiring And Reported Contract Dispute

When Ryan Seacrest was announced to be the choice to succeed Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak when he retires next year, it seemed like the game show was avoiding the messy hosting transition that befell Jeopardy! after Alex Trebek’s death in 2020. However, that may not be the case. Amid rumors of friction between longtime co-host Vanna White and the show over her contract renegotiations , a new report paints a troubling picture of how White thinks she’s viewed by Wheel of Fortune’s producers.

There’s a lot going on behind the scenes of Wheel of Fortune right now, ahead of Pat Sajak’s final season. Following the host’s decision to retire , Sony wasted no time hiring workhorse Ryan Seacrest as Sajak’s eventual replacement. Vanna White’s future, meanwhile, is still being decided amid reported contract disputes, and there’s possibly even more tension brewing. The Daily Mail reports she was unhappy that Seacrest was hired before she was given a shot at the job or allowed to give any input. An insider said:

She was disappointed that they didn't give her more of a chance to take over Pat's job, or that she wasn't able to give her two cents on the replacement. She didn't assume they would be making the announcement of his replacement so soon.

Like Pat Sajak, Vanna White has been with Wheel of Fortune for more than 40 years, so when he announced he was hanging up his hat, questions immediately arose as to whether or not she would follow suit. However, she wanted to stay with the show, and it was reported that she’d “highly consider” taking over as host if given the chance. If not, though, she allegedly wanted to be part of the selection process, which it seems did not happen.

While Vanna White reportedly hopes to continue her duties until she leaves on her own terms, she has begun to think the production sees her as replaceable, the source said:

[Vanna White has] nothing but respect for Ryan and will be happy to work with him, but it just shows a lack of respect in her eyes that they have for her. She wants to be with the show for as long as she wants to be on the show, on her terms. She believes she deserves it. It is a major uphill battle, especially when money is involved and she sees the writing on the wall that they think she is replaceable.

Money definitely seems to be a sticking point. Vanna White reportedly had not been given a proper raise in 18 years, earning a salary of $3 million — five times less than Pat Sajak’s $15 million. She’s apparently lawyered up and is asking to increase her pay to $7.5 million , which is more than double her current haul but still only half of her colleague’s salary. She is reportedly prepared to walk away if not compensated, which would be a terrible way for her Wheel of Fortune career to end. The insider continued:

There will be lots of negotiations, but if she gets replaced and is not given a new contract, she will be beyond heartbroken. This has been her life, it would be just as powerful as a death if she doesn't continue with the show.

That’s a pretty strong statement — that being replaced on Wheel of Fortune would be as heartbreaking as a death for Vanna White, but the source has a point. Her name (and Pat Sajak’s) has been synonymous with the game show for four decades, so It can’t be overstated how big a part of her life it is. To see her lifelong career taken away in this manner would be absolutely devastating.