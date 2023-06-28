The Internet Has All The Jokes After Wheel Of Fortune Announced Ryan Seacrest As Host, And Even Shazam’s Rachel Zegler Got In On The Fun

Though Jeopardy!’s hosting switcheroos between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have long taken over game show headlines, Wheel of Fortune stepped up and took the lion’s share of attention recently when longtime frontman Pat Sajak announced he’ll be retiring after more than 40 years. Almost immediately, Ryan Seacrest ’s name entered the mix as a likely replacement, and before much longer, the American Idol superstar was confirmed to be taking over Wheel of Fortune alongside Vanna White. Unsurprisingly, the Internet had thoughts to share with the rest of the universe about Seacrest landing the — [checks notes] — roughly 16 millionth hosting job of his career so far.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods lead and future Snow White star Rachel Zegler had thoughts to share about Seacrest remaining one of TV’s busiest entertainers.

when does ryan seacrest find time to sleepJune 27, 2023 See more

Zegler definitely wasn’t the only person on Twitter addressing the idea that Ryan Seacrest somehow co-exists in a separate dimension where time works not only differently, but specifically to his advantage in both professional and romantic capacities.

everyone has the same 24 hours in a day except for ryan seacrest who got a witch to enchant him so he can have 37 full-time jobs and still have time to date a woman 23 years younger than himJune 27, 2023 See more

Bill Ader joked in a series of tweets that no one’s job is wholly safe from Ryan Seacrest, not even his own! Dun-dun-dunnn!

Serious talk at the office of replacing me with Ryan Seacrest.

Standby for "further clarification" that Seacrest will share Wheel hosting duties with Mayim Bialik.

All those jobs Biden created were for Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan Seacrest in talks to become the next James Bond.

Not that Ryan Seacrest should be blamed, so to speak, for doing what he’s good at, but what about all of the projects that continue to hire him?

Does the TV industry know that people who are not Ryan Seacrest can also host things? Just curious.June 27, 2023 See more

To that end, CinemaBlend's own Dirk Libbey weighed in with a similar opinion that ties into the fear of the impending Seacrest Takeover.

Everybody is worried about AI taking every artist's job. Nobody is worried about Ryan Seacrest taking every host's job.June 27, 2023 See more

Someone who also knows a thing or two about heading up TV shows is past MTV VJ and host/co-host of the podcasts Troubled Waters and Homophilia, Dave Holmes. While everyone else went head-on into the jokes, Holmes went for subtlety.

Grateful that they have found a project for Ryan Seacrest.June 27, 2023 See more

And let's end things on a slice of potentially hard-to-stomach logic for anyone out there who's currently hosting a game show, entertainment show, talk show, or anything outside of a baby shower. According to Matthew Perpetua:

Ryan Seacrest has at this point replaced Regis Philbin, Casey Kasem, Dick Clark, and Pat Sajak - every remaining old 20th century holdover TV/radio personality must now reasonably assume that they, too, will eventually be replaced by this guy

Ryan Seacrest only recently called it quits on his talk show gig opposite Kelly Ripa, with her hubby Mark Consuelos taking over as co-host . But that was as much about avoiding cross-country traffic as anything, with Wheel of Fortune not requiring the same amount of heavy travel. Just a deep knowledge of the ABCs and numbers.