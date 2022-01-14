How Walker's Midseason Premiere Shocker Will Lead To A Big Change For Cordell

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Walker episode “Where Do We Go From Here.” Read at your own risk!

Just when it seemed like Walker finally gained some ground in Serrano’s case, things are in jeopardy, and one of the team’s biggest contributors is down for the count. Captain James was in the midst of trying to arrange witness protection for Trey when someone shot him in the chest. Things seem pretty serious for Cordell’s former partner, and it looks like Jared Padalecki 's character will see a big change in the coming episode.

A description from The CW for next week’s Walker confirms that things are as dire for James as they seem, as he’ll be out of commission in the upcoming “Two Points For Honesty.” This leaves a void for leadership among the team, and that means a temporary promotion for Cordell.

While setting up protective detail on Trey (Jeff Pierre), Captain James (Coby Bell) is shot and left in critical condition. Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes on the role of interim Captain and turns to an unlikely source for help.

Walker putting Larry James in jeopardy right out of the gate in the midseason premiere is quite a surprise. After all, the show only just said goodbye to actress Lindsey Morgan . It seems a bit too soon to write off yet another character , though James’ chest wound isn’t an immediate indication he’ll be gone by the end of the season.

At the same time, it’s hard to imagine Captain James will just jump back into his usual duties at the station given this new injury. The synopsis of “Two Points For Honesty” says he’ll be in critical condition, and while I’m no doctor, I can’t say I believe characters just stroll out of the hospital after that. Cordell might run the show for a while during Larry’s recovery, though who knows for how long.

Cordell’s promotion does set up an interesting storyline for Walker, as he steps into the role at about the worst possible time. The Serrano case is spiraling out of control, largely thanks to his brother Liam’s false police report. Then there’s the shooting, which I’m guessing is courtesy of Serrano’s men on the outside.

Finally, we know that Walker is still coping with Micki’s departure as well as trying to bridge the gap between the Walker family and the Davidsons. He’s got a lot on his plate both professionally and personally. This temporary promotion could lead to bigger things if Cordell plays it right .

Walker is back on The CW and airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Now is a great time to jump into the series, especially for those looking for high drama and action featuring the always great and entertaining Jared Padalecki.