Howie Mandel Was Interrupted On TV While Talking About His Kid's Love Life, And It's Giving Me Flashbacks To Him Playing Matchmaker For Sofía Vergara
Did the comedian miss his calling?
Howie Mandel has held many titles over the course of his four-decade career — comedian, actor, talent judge and one of the best game show hosts — and now I guess we can go ahead and add matchmaker to that list too. The America’s Got Talent panelist had an interesting interaction with an audience member during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark regarding his son’s love life, and I can’t help but think of how he also tried to play that same role for fellow AGT judge Sofía Vergara after her divorce.
An Audience Member Expressed Interest In Howie Mandel’s Son During A Talk Show Appearance
Howie Mandel visited Live with Kelly and Mark, where the subject of his children came up. After joking that while his two daughters went to college and got degrees, his son Alex Mandel “wasn’t accepted” to homeschool. He went on to make more playful jokes at Alex’s expense, telling the audience:
At that point a woman in the audience interrupted him to seemingly take Howie Mandel up on the offer, saying that her name was also Alex. The comedian responded:
Despite audience member Alex saying she’d “love to,” Howie Mandel had to walk it back, saying that the younger Mandel was going to be mad at him, despite Alex seeming like a “lovely young lady.” It was a pretty hilarious encounter, and it gave me flashbacks to similar stunts he’s pulled with Sofía Vergara.
Howie Mandel Wanted To Find New Love For Sofía Vergara After Divorce
Following the news of Sofia Vergara’s split from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage, her America’s Got Talent colleague Howie Mandel wasted no time in trying to play matchmaker for the Modern Family star. In fact only a month had passed before the comedian was joking to the talent show’s performers that Vergara was “in the market” for a new man. Despite the audience and other judges’ awkward reactions, the actress proudly raised her arms and let out a big laugh.
Howie Mandel even doubled down on the sentiment after people argued that it was “too soon” to make such jokes, pointing out how funny she thought it was and insisting he would never hurt his friend and co-worker.
It turns out Sofía Vergara didn’t need too much help in getting back on the saddle, so to speak, as she’s been dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. And if it was unclear to any fans just how much of a sense of humor she has about the whole situation, all you need to do is listen to what she thinks about the tattoo she got for her ex-husband now.
Howie Mandel seems to have some aspirations for matchmaking, so could we see him hosting a dating show in his future? Stranger things have definitely happened, many of them right there on the stage at America’s Got Talent. Catch Mandel, Sofía Vergara and the rest of the gang at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 25, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.