I Adore Bode And CJ's Friendship On Fire Country, But I Have One Major Concern

Spoilers for the first two episodes of Fire Country’s fifth season are ahead! You can stream them with a Paramount+ subscription .

Bode and CJ’s budding friendship on Fire Country is one of my favorite relationships the show has had, and the new firefighter has only been around for two episodes. To me, it's clear that these two are kindred spirits in a way, and their chemistry together is just delightful. However, while I can’t wait to see their friendship flourish as Fire Country’s shortened season airs on the 2026 TV schedule , I also have one major concern I need to talk about.

Bode And CJ’s Friendship Is One Of My Favorite Relationships On Fire Country

From the jump, I found the sparky energy between Bode and CJ very endearing, and so far, I’ve loved seeing them start to bond. It’s also been fun to see the origin of this relationship with the knowledge that Olivia Thirlby’s character is in this for the long haul because she’s the first regular Fire Country has added since it premiered.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Moving forward, I’m excited to see how these two support and help each other. It becomes clear in Episode 2 that CJ has gone through some traumatizing experiences before she made it to Edgewater that she’s haunted by. While Bode’ history isn’t the same, he does have ghosts and demons he’s still dealing with, and he’s very open about his past as a criminal and how he’s grown since then. With all that in mind, I’m excited to see how these two can help each other positively evolve and heal. I also think they’ll work really well together professionally as they develop the volunteer firefighter program.

On top of that, we learn in Episode 2 that CJ’s former co-workers are not good, and it seems like they could be out to get her. I’m sure Bode will passionately help her.

Overall, the groundwork for a lovely (and potentially dramatic) friendship has been laid, and I hope we stay on that trajectory.

It Better Not Turn Romantic

Unfortunately, when it comes to relationships between men and women on TV, it’s common to assume that it could easily turn romantic. When it comes to Bode, that’s a fair assumption to make too, because he’s had multiple romantic relationships on the show. Notably, Max Thieriot's character has been in relationships with Gabriela and Audrey, and now he’s with Alona Tal’s Chloe .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chloe and Bode's relationship is just getting started; however, we haven’t seen them together in Season 5 yet. And I’m a bit worried that he might also develop feelings for CJ, and she might wind up with a crush on him because they’re spending so much time together. I don’t want that, because I actually want Bode to stay with Chloe and be in a long-term relationship that actually lasts.

In five seasons of Fire Country, Bode really hasn’t stayed in a very serious and long-term relationship. I think it’s time for him to do that, I think Chloe is that person for him, and I don’t want CJ to get involved. Plus, I don’t want Bode and CJ’s friendship to be ruined. What they’re building platonically also feels special, and her getting in the romantic mix would change everything.

So, Fire Country, I’m begging, please let Bode and CJ just stay friends!

Now, to see how their friendship progresses, you can catch new episodes of Fire Country on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET.