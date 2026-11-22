I’ve Been Worried About 9-1-1’s Buck And Eddie, And The EP Explained Where They Stand After The Latest Midseason Finale
Things have been very intense.
Warning! Spoilers ahead for the Season 10 fall finale of 9-1-1, “Et Tu?,” which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription.
9-1-1 has officially wrapped up the first half of its 10th season on the 2026 TV schedule, and it was anything but calm. Thursday’s fall finale included some intense calls, and even more intense scenes between Buck and Eddie as their latest fallout continues. The best friends have not really been on the same page for a while now, and I’ve been worried about them. Luckily, the executive producer is explaining where things stand with them following the midseason finale.
Buck’s big decision in the Season 9 finale to foster his biological son following the death of his parents has led to some difficulties at the start of Season 10. The toddler, Theo, is a bit rambunctious and doesn’t take well to authority. This has put a strain on Buck’s relationship with Eddie, who knows what it’s like to be a single father. It doesn’t help that after Buck decided to give Theo up, Eddie became his foster dad through emergency placement. This has put even more pressure on them, and EP and showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider why they went in this direction:
Buck had donated sperm to his friend and his wife, who were having trouble conceiving a few seasons ago, and after helping her deliver, it didn’t really come up again...until last season. Then, after the couple died in a car crash, Buck felt responsible for the kid and took him in. There was some concern for Buck going into Season 10, and it was obvious this wasn’t going to be easy, especially after seeing Theo’s chaotic energy. So he ultimately believed that Theo would be better with someone else.
However, Minear is right in believing that Eddie, who was the only one who knew what Buck was doing, wouldn’t let Theo go to a group home. Unfortunately, this creates more conflict between them, but it’s what makes the situation more realistic:
Despite the growing tension in the midseason finale, Buck and Eddie had somewhat made up towards the end of the episode. While Buck wasn’t quite ready to see Theo, he understood why Eddie did what he did. It’s hard to tell where things will go for them in the new year, but with Theo staying with Eddie and Buck coming to terms with everything, it should be interesting. On that note, Minear shares that both of them will have some growing to do for multiple reasons:
I have been worried about Buck and Eddie’s relationship since the beginning of the season, when it was clear that Buck fostering Theo would bring some problems. And it didn’t get any easier when Eddie became the foster parent. I’m definitely glad that they’ve crossed a barrier, and they both realize how they acted in this situation might not have been the best. However, I am looking forward to seeing what happens now that they have an understanding with each other and Theo.
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9-1-1 is now on its winter hiatus, but the series will return on Thursday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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