I'm Shocked My Favorite Relationship In Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Actually Isn’t Romantic

As a casual fan of Outlander (I watched it with a Netflix subscription), I went into its prequel series, Blood of My Blood, very focused on the romantic relationships. Jamie and Claire’s romance was always what kept me watching the flagship series, so I expected relationships like that to be what entranced me most in Blood of My Blood. However, that wasn’t the case; a friendship wound up being my favorite relationship on the show, which pleasantly surprised me.

The friendship I’m referencing is the one between Julia Beauchamp and Brian Fraser, who are Claire’s mom and Jamie’s dad, respectively. Ironically, they are each one-half of different romantic couples that lead the show; Julia is with Henry and Brian is with Ellen. However, their friendship and allyship are so meaningful and lovely that it was my favorite thing about Season 1 of Blood of My Blood.

With Outlander Lore, It’s So Fun To See Claire’s Mom And Jamie’s Dad Being Pals

In Outlander, Claire believes her parents died in a car crash. However, in Blood of My Blood, it’s revealed that Julia and Henry traveled back in time. So, that connection alone to the OG show is cool. What makes it even better is the fact that they wound up in a time when Jamie’s parents are meeting and falling in love.

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Notably, Julia ends up marrying Brian’s father, Lord Lovat, as she tries to work out a way for her and her baby (who is Henry’s) to survive. As she does that, she forges a lovely friendship with Brian, and they quickly learn to trust each other.

Knowing that their kids eventually meet and fall in love made Julia and Brian’s platonic friendship very powerful to watch. Their chemistry is palpable, just like Jamie and Claire’s, and Brian and Julia 100% have similar energies to their children. So, seeing them interact made me think about what’s to come for their kids, and it made my heart happy.

Yes, Brian and Ellen’s love story is wonderful, and yeah, seeing Henry and Julia navigate this new time is compelling. Together, they make a fresh yet nostalgic take on Outlander. However, it’s Brian and Julia’s friendship that really gives me flashbacks to Jamie and Claire.

Without Outlander Lore, Brian And Julia Have A Wonderful Friendship

Even without the context of Outlander, Brian and Julia’s friendship is still my favorite part of Blood of My Blood.

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When Julia arrives in Brian’s time, there aren’t a lot of people willing to help her. Brian is quick to trust her, and he’s very willing to assist her in her mission. While he thinks she’s lying at one point (I get why; it’s not like she can easily explain her circumstances and Outlander’s time travel), for the most part, he trusts her, is very loyal to her, and is all in on helping her. It’s a two-way street too; Julia helps Brian begin his relationship with Ellen, as well.

Considering they both live under the abusive hand of Lord Lovat, I’m happy that they’re able to find safety and security in each other. I also greatly appreciate how committed they are to helping each other find their respective loves. In short, they need each other to survive, and they really live up to that task. They help one another, support each other steadfastly, and it’s that kind of platonic love that makes this show so special.

Now, with Season 2 of Starz’s Outlander: Blood of My Blood set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule on September 18, I’m looking forward to seeing how the friendship between Julia and Brian evolves as they also continue on their respective romantic journeys.