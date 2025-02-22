Hear Me Out: Bode Should Be With Audrey (Not Gabriela) Long Term On Fire Country, And I Need To Talk About Why

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 12 are ahead! To stream it, all you need is a Paramount+ subscription , and you can catch new episodes on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Now, before you scream at me over this hot take, hear me out. I know Bode and Gabriela’s past and attraction make them an enticing pair. However, I think it’s time for them to move on, and they are. As of Episode 11, Max Thieriot's character is finally exploring his feelings for Audrey, and I love to see it. Now, after Episode 12 of Season 3 aired on the 2025 TV schedule , I’m convinced that Bode and Audrey should be endgame rather than Bode and Gabriela.

Bode And Audrey’s Similar Pasts And Shared Experiences Make Them A Great Match

Ever since Leven Rambin joined Fire Country as the ex-con Audrey, I knew she’d be a good match for Bode.

They both have the unique experience of going through the inmate firefighter program, and they went through firefighter training together. Bode and Audrey are in similar places in life, and they clearly have bonded over that. This shared past also makes it so they really understand each other and are connected in a deep way.

We’ve seen that connection strengthen in the second half of Season 3 too, and I really want to see more of it. I think Audrey is in a good place in her own life, and she’s helping Bode thrive during this new chapter of his life. But she’s not just helping her potential partner, she’s assisting his family too…

Episode 12 Showed Audrey Is A Natural Fit With The Leone Family

Following Bode and Audrey’s kiss in Episode 11, Audrey didn’t end up spending much time with him in Episode 12. Instead, she was around Vince, Sharon and Walter. While I’ll be the first to admit that Gabriela also has a special relationship with Bode’s family, what Audrey did for them in this installment moved me.

She clearly had a connection with Walter, and was able to interact with Bode’s grandfather in a way that the rest of the family couldn’t. She empathized with him as well as her love interest’s parents as they grappled with Walter’s diagnosis, and she brought them together in a way others couldn’t. Audrey even got them to take a family photo!

This episode proved that she isn’t just good for Bode, she’s good for his family too. Therefore, I’d love to see her stick around for the long haul.

Gabriela And Bode Are Too Explosive Together, And They Both Deserve Peace

While Bode and Gabriela had a good run, and they had a brief fling during the first half of Season 3 , it’s time for them to move on. I think they’ll be better as friends. They’re explosive together, which obviously has its pros and cons, however, I think the bad outweighs the good here.

They’re each on journeys of self-discovery and growth, and they seem to stall that for each other. I wish that wasn’t the case, but I think it is. During Season 1, Gabriela getting into a relationship with Bode while he was at Three Rock added a lot of complexities to her new life in Edgewater. Meanwhile, in Season 3, Gabriela closed herself off after her wedding ended badly and her dad went off to Three Rock, making it so she and Bode couldn’t explore a relationship that could last.

I want both of them to thrive, and find peace. And I don’t think they can do that together. So, let’s have Bode move forward with Audrey, let’s give Gabs a new love interest, and let’s hope we get to see Bode, Gabriela and Audrey develop a meaningful friendship .