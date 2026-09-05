Fire Country And Sheriff Country's Crossover Will Unite 2 Characters I’ve Been Dying To See Together

Last season, we had to wait quite a while for the crossover between Sheriff Country and Fire Country . However, when the shows return on the 2026 TV schedule , the two departments will be working together again sooner than I expected. Now, we know a bit more about this upcoming event, as Sheriff’s showrunner revealed one character pairing that I’ve been dying to see.

Ever since Manny took over as the chief at Station 42, I’ve been wanting him to share extensive screen time with Edgewater’s sheriff, Mickey. While they’ve interacted, it's never been in a super big way. Thankfully, that’s about to change, as the two bosses will have to really work together in the crossover episodes. Explaining why Mickey and Manny will be spending time together, Sheriff Country’s showrunner Matt Lopez told Deadline :

What we’ll see is Mickey and Manny (Alejandro) figure very, very heavily. There’s a situation that arises on the day of a spectacular windstorm and fire event. There are also escaped convicts on the loose. There are resources required both from 42 in the Fire Country Universe and from the ESCO (Edgewater County Sheriff’s Office) in the Sheriff Country Universe. There’s this real push and pull, and as leaders of these particular incidents, Mickey and Manny will have to figure out how to navigate this, and there are personal stakes involved. It’s a real sort of roller coaster episode. I think audiences will love it.

Well, this sounds juicy! But before we dive into my theories about why, let me give you a few details about this crossover. In Sheriff Country’s episode “No Way In,” a prison break will lead to a hostage crisis. Max Thieriot, who plays Bode, Kevin Alejandro, who plays Manny and Jules Latimer, who plays Eve, will guest star in it as well. Then, in Fire Country’s episode “No Way Out,” a manhunt will begin, and Station 42 will join forces with Mickey and her deputies to put an end to this situation. In that Fire episode, Mickey actress Morena Baccarin, Boone actor Matt Lauria, Cassidy actress Michele Weaver, Skye actress Amanda Arcuri, and Hank actor Ian Quinlan will all appear.

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So, this means we could get to see Bode and Boone back together (after their stellar crossover partnership last season), and there will be plenty of other character combos too. Most notably among them will be Manny and Mickey, I think.

What got me excited about their pairing is the potential friction between them. As Lopez stated, there are “personal stakes” with this prison break. Manny has been an inmate at Three Rock and has a history with the law. He’s likely more sympathetic towards people potentially causing trouble than Mickey will be. So, I think that’s where the “push and pull” will come in.

We also know that Manny is someone who will follow his heart, not orders, if he feels it's necessary. So, I imagine that his ideas for dealing with this situation will be quite different from Mickey’s, and it could cause conflict as they work to solve the problem at hand.

That’s all very exciting to me. As someone who was thrilled when Max Thieriot showed up in Sheriff Country and someone who really enjoyed Mickey’s introduction on Fire Country , I live for moments like these. So, I’m looking forward to seeing a character pairing we haven’t gotten much of before, and I really can’t wait to see how they both work together and clash.

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