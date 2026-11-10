90 Day: Hunt For Love Has Me Thinking One New Couple May Split Before The Season Ends

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Girl Who Saw Red." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: Hunt For Love surprised me when two cast members decided to give dating a serious go, but I'm not expecting it to last. Sorry to Jamal Menzies and Emma Perry, but I'm already seeing all the red flags that this trial-run relationship could be over by the time we reach the Season 2 tell-all.

Emma continues to be the best part of Season 2 as episodes continue to air as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Her continued feud with Chloe Fabiano and relationship with Jamal have carried this season, but I don't know if there's more to the latter than just providing 90 Day Fiancé fans with some quality entertainment.

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Emma And Jamal Are Already Fighting Like A Couple That's Been Together For Years

From storming off in the middle of arguments to sitting down for therapy sessions, it feels like Emma and Jamal are already preparing for an appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort. These are the arguments I'd expect from a couple who were married and on the verge of splitting, not a couple who only just decided to start dating.

Emma insisted the drama in the latest episode was tied to her ongoing feud with Chloe, and that outside of the show, she and Jamal wouldn't have as many problems. Based on both of their past storylines, I'm more apt to believe they're just very quick to feel deep emotions, which can be a volatile combo when two people are in a relationship.

Are Emma And Jamal Still Together After Hunt For Love Season 2?

Imagine my surprise when I saw an update from 90 Day Fiancé insider Shabooty suggesting Jamal and Emma are still together. A photo apparently taken earlier this year is making the rounds online, and it shows them vacationing together in Aruba.

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All this to say, neither is posting clues that they're still together as of writing. It's possible the trip to Aruba was something for them to see if they wanted to keep dating after Hunt For Love and that we'll see that unfold in a future spinoff.

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If Jamal and Emma are together, I'd genuinely be curious to see how it's going. On the off chance they are going strong, they may just turn into one of the all-star couples of 90 Day Fiancé. I'm rooting for this franchise to have a new star couple, so that would be an upside of these two getting together.

We'll get some updates when the tell-all hits, but until then, we'll just have to keep watching 90 Day: Hunt For Love. Season 2 is so much better than the previous season so far, so here's hoping a potential third season is even better.