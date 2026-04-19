How To Watch The Way Home Season 4 And Stream The Time-Jumping Drama's Final Episodes From Anywhere

One of two TV dramas ending in 2026 that revolves around love stories set across different timelines — with the other being Outlander — The Way Home is at last returning to fans to close out the time-jaunting narrative and legacy of the Landry family. It was confirmed in November 2025 that Season 4 will be The Way Home's last, and here's how fans can watch the new episodes from home or abroad with a VPN.

How To Watch The Way Home Season 4 In The U.S.

(Image credit: hallmark)

Following the same release pattern as the first three seasons have, albeit arriving three months later than those aforementioned seasons, Season 4 of The Way Home is set to debut on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, April 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

For those who don't have a linear TV plan but do have a Hallmark+ subscription, new episodes will be available to stream the day after they premiere on Hallmark Channel proper.

The first three seasons of The Way Home have proven to be a winner for viewers with Netflix subscriptions, but that streaming service won't get access to Season 4 episodes until they've already finished airing.

Currently traveling outside the U.S.? The biggest move you can make to watch The Way Home's Season 4 episodes weekly is to subscribe to a VPN.

How To Watch The Way Home Season 4 From Anywhere In The World

If you're a U.S. citizen who's traveling elsewhere in the world, there's nothing stopping you from streaming The Way Home's final season, even though Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+ are mainly available domestically.

If you're located in Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand or beyond, you'll need a VPN to gain access to the subscription service plans you're already signed up for.

Watch The Way Home Season 4 as if you were at home with a VPN

There's nothing minature about the perks you'll get from NordVPN, our choice for the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console, with 24/7 customer support and a 30-day money back guarantee to ensure satisfaction.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN

2. Connect to a server – for those based in the U.S., an American server would be ideal.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access – for The Way Home Season 4, log into your Hallmark+ subscription or access your TV provider.

The Way Home Season 4 Quick Facts

The Way Home Final Season Preview And Trailer

To follow up on the dangling plot threads left in Season 3's conclusion, the new episodes will expand the Landry family's travels in the past to incorporate the year 1925, as the show brings in a younger version of Fern Landry, as portrayed by Wicked co-star Bianca Melchior, as well as another member of the Goodwin family brought to life by Hannah Swensen vet Gabriel Hogan.

The season kicks off with Andie MacDowell's Del getting ready to once again be surrounded by an empty home, with Alice set to graduate high school and Kat planning her future with Elliot. But the best-laid future plans of Landry women will always have to compete with the past. With more mysterious elements to explore, viewers will discover parts of Port Haven's history that could have a lasting affect on the characters' lives across all eras.

Preview | The Way Home | The Final Season - YouTube Watch On

The Way Home Season 4 Cast

Chyler Leigh (Kat)

Evan Williams (Elliot)

Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Ali)

Andie MacDowell (Del)

Spencer MacPherson (Jake)

Julia Tomason (Teen Del)

Jordan Doww (Teen Cole)

Devin Cecchetto (Teen Evie)

Bianca Melchior (Young Fern) - New To Cast

Gabriel Hogan - (Grayson Goodwin) - New To Cast

Dan Jeannotte (Temperance Inspector Cliff Kane) - New To Cast