Why One Line From The Boroughs Season Finale Really Stuck With Me

One of the things I love about good sci-fi is the way it can stretch the bounds of our imagination while also tapping into some of the most basic things about being human. Maybe that's why I ended up loving The Boroughs. The new Netflix series from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews blends sci-fi with a bit of horror, mystery, thrills and adventure, all centered around a group of seniors living in a retirement home. I liked so much about the 8-episode first season, but there's one line, spoken in the finale, which really stuck with me.

🛑 Big spoiler warning - if you're not caught up on The Boroughs Season 1, I recommend making good use of your Netflix subscription and checking it out before reading it any further.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Time is a gift."

Throughout The Boroughs, Sam (Alfred Molina) flashes back to his wife Lilly's (Jane Kaczmarek) stroke and death. The memories are a mixture of devastating and scary for him, as it's clear he still hasn't processed the loss and the helplessness he felt when it happened. Near the end of the season finale, just after Mother has exploded, killing Blaine (Sam Numrich) in the process, Sam is given the opportunity to reunite with his wife. It's almost like a flashback, as it's in his mind, but as Lilly explains, "She's saying thank you." Mother has gifted them this bit of time to share one last dance together.

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"Time is a gift" is what Lilly tells Sam in this scene, and it's that line that's sticking with me, particularly as the rest of that scene plays out. As if to drive the point home, when Sam asks her how much time they have, she asks him if he's going to stand there asking questions or dance with his beautiful wife. He chooses the latter, and the two share a touching moment together before Sam returns to the present reality in the cave.

An EW article featuring an interview with The Boroughs showrunners, Will Matthews and Jeff Addiss, talks about the intention of that scene, as well as the scene where Blaine and Sam face off against one another in front of Mother. The topic of time is relevant here, as the article points out. While Lilly calls time a gift, Blaine -- a man trying to live forever -- sees time as a thief. As Matthews points out:

Neither of them are wrong, but does that mean they're both right? It depends on your perspective.

It's definitely something to think about, and I'm truly struck by how beautiful the subject and value of time factors into the story. Grief and time are undoubtedly and intensely linked -- the time we had with the person we loved, and the time we feel we've lost in the days and years we live without them. Time really is linked to everything, and for many of us, it takes literal years or decades to fully appreciate that. Perspective is also crucial, which gets me thinking about the scene in Sam's mind with Lilly, and what they say to one another. Sam says:

We'll be together again.

To which Lilly responds,

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We are together, always.

I do believe the tense usage was intentional, especially when considering Addiss is quoted (in EW's article) as saying this about the fight between Sam and Blaine, and the dance between Sam and Lilly:

Nothing in those scenes is accidental.

Sam -- as someone living in the present and looking ahead-- speaks in the future tense. Lilly -- as someone who has died and exists out of time -- speaks in the present tense -- or perhaps in the "always" tense. At least, that's how I interpret the choice of wording there.

I also like to think that dancing with Lilly to "Thunder Road" is a way of returning happiness to the song for Sam. His last memory of it was when Lilly had a stroke, but now, maybe he'll be able to hear it and remember the gifted moments he and Lilly had to dance together one more time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Time Is Everything...And So Is Perspective

A lot of what unfolds in The Boroughs feels like the kind of sci-fi adventure we might see a group of kids caught up in for a movie or show. Considering it's executive produced by Stranger Things masterminds The Duffer Brothers, that's not surprising. However, rather than focusing on a bunch of kids coming together to save their community amidst mind-boggling conspiracies and terrifying monsters, this new series focuses on people in a later stage of life, one that comes after decades of highs and lows, loves and losses, and a wealth of collective knowledge from years of life experience. That in itself is a perspective I absolutely love and hope we continue to see more of in TV shows like this and movies like Thursday Murder Club (also available on Netflix). I also think it's a necessary perspective for a story so focused on time.

As someone who's lived through a handful of decades already, I can still remember how infinite time seemed when I was young, and how fleeting it feels now as I navigate through middle age, headed toward my own senior years, should I be so fortunate. Appreciating the value of whatever time we get on this earth is something that often comes with age. I like that this series embraces that with its characters.

I don't know if I'd say that I need a second season of The Boroughs, as Season 1's ending was so satisfying, but I'd certainly watch one. I would love to see more from these characters with another season and a new adventure, and from those glitches at the end, it seems like there's more story to tell. While critics leaned positive with their reviews, I'll be curious to hear more reactions from fans as people finish Season 1.