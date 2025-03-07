After Cancelation Rumors Abounded, Good News Is Coming Ahead Of Hallmark’s The Way Home Season 3 Finale

Greatest. News. Ever.

Del, Kat and Alice hug in the Season 3 finale of The Way Home on Hallmark.
(Image credit: Hallmark)

It’s been a long few weeks for fans of The Way Home. Hallmark’s critical darling time travel show has been airing its third season. While the time travel itself is more hectic than ever, there’s been some indication the show might be canceled on the 2025 TV schedule. Instead, before tonight’s finale we’ve gotten good news, and The Way Home is officially coming back for Season 4.

Why The Way Home Season 4’s Renewal Is A Bit Of A Surprise

There was some indication from Hallmark that The Way Home could be ending in Season 4. Rumors abounded the show might be getting canceled and a petition to renew The Way Home even made the rounds. Plus, there was the whole brouhaha pre-season when the cabler had planned to shift the show to Hallmark+ and only re-added the series to the Hallmark schedule when TWH fans complained vocally. Then, instead of airing in the network’s popular Sunday night slot, fans got a Friday release instead. To cap all that off, Season 3 had earned an early renewal at the network that reassured fans last season; in this case, it was only until the night of the Season 3 finale we got a verdict on Season 4.

It didn’t help me from stressing out as a fan that until recently it felt like The Way Home Season 3 was tying off loose threads and getting to end game. Some spoilers here! Kat ended things with Thomas. Alice seemed to make peace with seemingly knowing her romantic future. We saw Del and Colton get together in the seventies, and all seemed to be well.

Then, in an explosive episode, Jacob acted out and there was another mysterious time traveler teased in the preview for the finale. So, at that point I got a little more bullish Hallmark was planning a future for this series, but it’s great to hear the network confirm The Way Home is officially not on the list of canceled 2025 shows. It’ll be back, baby!

The cast even shared a sweet nod after the Hallmark show officially got renewed, with Chyler Leigh also teasing on her story, "Woo, so many more stories to tell. Thank you to the powers that be."

A post shared by Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel)

A photo posted by on

The Way Home Season 3 Finale Airs Friday, March 7

The news is coming down the pipeline at just the opportune moment. Fans are anticipating March 7th's Season 3 finale. There are new threads to explore with Del’s feelings, Alice’s future, and Jacob needing to get it together, seriously. While I’m a little over the "are Elliot and Kat endgame?" stuff, that needs to play out, as well.

Scene from the '90s in time travel drama The Way Home, Alice in throwback plaid.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

What we do know about the big Season 3 ending is that it was emotional and left the cast a mess. Sadie Laflamme-Snow and Chyler Leigh confirmed as much in an interview with SheKnows this week, with the Alice actress recalling:

We were a blubbering mess. Everyone was at the table throwing Kleenex boxes at me and I was inconsolable.

Honestly, when I initially read her comments I kind of thought they might have to do with the show ending. Now we know it is renewed, I am now far more worried that something horrible is probably going to happen. Which is not great news because sometimes this series goes to pretty dark places, as evidenced when Alice and Kat tried to save Colton and ended up being responsible for his death instead.

Leigh went on to tell the outlet that whatever happened had actually confused her a bit until she had Evan Williams (who plays Eliot) explain it to her. I don’t know what that means exactly, but I can’t wait.

The Season 3 finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET, only on Hallmark.

Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden
Managing Editor

Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways. 

