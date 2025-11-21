Hallmark Just Cancelled Its Best Series (And Yes, I Am In My Feels)

An era is ending on Hallmark in the 2026 TV schedule, with viewers set to see the last of the Landry family in the new year. Yes, The Way Home has been cancelled, making the upcoming fourth season double as the final season. There's a bit of good news to go with the sad, but I think I'm going to be in my feels for a while since so little of the time travel drama is left after all the open threads from the Season 3 finale.

The Way Home was already (somewhat surprisingly) renewed for a fourth season back in the spring, and the lack of news as the 2025 TV schedule winds down has been a bit unnerving, since the first three seasons all premiered in January and wrapped in March. Per People, the fourth season is still coming despite the cancellation and simply will release in the spring rather than early winter. Normally, the delay would feel like a bad omen to me, but I'll take any silver lining I can get now that Hallmark has decided to end the series.

Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President of Hallmark Media, credited stars Andi MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, and Evan Williams when addressing the upcoming end, as well as creators/executive producers Heather Conkle, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed. She told the outlet:

Fans of The Way Home have enthusiastically watched and rewatched every episode since the first pond jump of season 1 as they’ve tried to piece together the brilliant puzzle Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed expertly crafted. We’re grateful to our talented cast led by Andie, Chyler, Evan and Sadie, as well as our amazing writers and crew who have worked so hard on this show.

The exec went on to promise "thrilling twists and turns" that fans can expect, with a "satisfying close" that will give viewers the "answers they've been waiting for." Perhaps it's just the immediate sting of the news that the end is nigh, but I for one am more relieved about Season 4 ending with answers than I am excited about any twists and turns.

The show that started out as what seemed like a potentially standard multi-generational story of the Landry family went in some wild directions with time travel, to the point that I'd rank it as Hallmark's best series. Yes, even over When Calls the Heart, despite Erin Krakow's series heading into its impressive 13th season in the new year. It may never have been likely that The Way Home would run for more than a decade like When Calls the Heart, but I may need a little time to get used to the idea of the end.

The show has accumulated a passionate fanbase over the three seasons so far, with fan demand changing Hallmark's plans to shift The Way Home to a Hallmark+ release before backtracking. The Hallmark+ streaming service is already the home of some other Hallmark series, including Finding Mr. Christmas, Mistletoe Murders, Holidazed, and more. There's still a long list of upcoming Hallmark movies with Countdown to Christmas.

At the time of writing, Hallmark has not yet confirmed an exact premiere date for the fourth and final season of The Way Home, but a spring arrival is expected. Production will wrap later in November, so my hopes are at least high for some looks behind the scenes on social media from cast members saying goodbye. I'm just not expecting too much nostalgia for the experience of being dunked in the pond!