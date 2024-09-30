I've Been Watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine And I Need To Talk About Rosa's Coming Out Arc

It took me way too long to finally give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a shot and I am glad I did. Immediately, I fell in love with all the characters in the workplace comedy following a group of NYPD detectives, especially Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz for her badass stoicism and mysterious origin. However, the more we learned about her, the more I warmed to the character, especially after she revealed that she is bisexual.

In fact, I think Rosa’s coming out story covers several of the best episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the uniqueness of the arc makes her one of the most interesting and surprisingly heartwarming characters in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast , given she had such a hardened exterior when the show premiered. Now that I have finished my binge of what I believe is one of the best TV sitcoms I have ever seen, let’s explore what makes this arc so profound.

(Image credit: NBC)

Rosa's Struggle To Come Out To Her Parents Is Never Sugarcoated

Following one of Brooklyn Nine-Nine ’s hilarious cold opens , the tenth episode of the series’ fifth season, “Game Night,” begins with a surprisingly candid moment from Rosa revealing her bisexuality, which was actually inspired by Beatriz’s own real-life coming out in 2016, as she discussed with Page Six . The main motivation for the decision is that she knew Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), who previously discovered her secret accidentally, would likely spill the beans eventually but she also feels confident that she will have her coworkers’ full support.

Unfortunately, she cannot say the same about her parents, Oscar (Danny Trejo) and Julia (Olga Merediz), whom she describes as “super traditional.” They are, indeed, not receptive to the news, refusing to believe their daughter’s sexual identity is anything more than a phase. Luckily, Oscar manages to come around and accept her for who she is by the end of the episode but it is not until the following season that Rosa, seemingly, begins to rebuild her relationship with Julia.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has had its fair share of great dramatic sitcom moments and I think Rosa coming out to her parents is one of the most memorable and refreshingly honest. I especially admire how it does not hold back from the difficulty and devastation a person on the queer spectrum, even someone in her mid-to late 30s like Rosa, would experience from revealing their true sexuality to their family, as this sort of situation is depicted in media most often from a younger perspective in teen dramas with LGBTQ+ themes . It offers an inspiring message to full-grown adults growing through the same issue.

(Image credit: NBC)

After Rosa Comes Out, Dating Women Allows Her To Explore Her Sexuality Further

Before coming out, Rosa had two major male love interests – Marcus (Captain Holt’s nephew, played by Nick Cannon) and a psychologically disturbed detective named Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas). However, after coming out, none of her romantic partners (at least the people she did not keep secret) were men.

Among the people she dated whom we saw in person and know by name (and not an alias), there was Audrey (Keylor Leigh), a bartender whom Gina (Chelsea Peretti) sneakily set her up with, and a Lyft driver named Alicia (Gina Rodriguez), who she dated briefly on the day of Jake and Amy’s (Melissa Fumero) wedding. One of her longest and most significant relationships was with cosmetology student Jocelyn Price (comedian Cameron Esposito), who actually became a well-known presence around the precinct until they broke up in Season Seven.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine introduced more partners and potential suitors for Rosa who were all female as a means to continue showing her explore that side of herself after keeping it hidden for much of her life. I admire that the series stuck to that conceit and did not give the bisexual character a new male love interest just because they could.

(Image credit: NBC)

Rosa's Coming Out Leads To Her Most Endearing Character Developments

As she states when she first announces her bisexuality to the Nine-Nine, going forth with that reveal was difficult for Rosa, being the private person she is. Of course, it would turn out to be only one of the first times she became more open with her coworkers and friends.

Not only is she (slightly) more receptive to discussing her personal life with them, but she even expresses emotion more often than she ever did around the workplace, save her one heart-to-hear with Holt following her breakup with Marcus. It is quite refreshing to see a character who is usually so closed-off open up and get in touch with her emotions.

Now, do not get me wrong: I really like the mysterious and intense Rosa we met in Season 1. However, I love the emotionally embracive and comfortably cordial person she becomes.

(Image credit: NBC)

Rosa's Romantic Arc Also Ends In A Subversive Place

With how much of Brooklyn Nine-Nine was dedicated to Rosa’s romantic arc, it seemed like her two attempted marriages to Adrian Pimento would not be the last time we saw wedding bells ringing for her on the show. Yet, that is not the case.

In the final episode, it seemed Rosa was entertaining the idea of reuniting with Pimento, but that was just a ruse to get the upper hand over Amy in that year’s heist. She then reveals to her friend that she is not even looking to settle down with anyone anytime soon, which is literally the last thing we learn about the character.

Any other sitcom that takes the time to focus on a central character’s romantic escapades likely would have attempted to give them some sort of grand final send-off with “the one,” or even hint at the possibility that they have found their soulmate. Of course, Nine-Nine is not like other sitcoms and further proves it by seeing Rosa, admirably, put her career first, demonstrating that love is nothing to hurry.