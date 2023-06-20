8 Iconic LGBTQ+ Relationships In YA Television Shows

Growing up with diverse and representative media is vital. Luckily for us, the LGBTQ+ representation on mainstream television has increased over the years, giving us wonderful stories and lovable couples. This includes some iconic duos on young adult TV shows, and over the last couple of decades some truly wonderful pairings have graced our screens, from Willow and Tara on Buffy the Vampire Slayer 20 years ago to Nick and Charlie from last year's breakout hit Heartstopper.

So, to celebrate pride month and some magnificent YA content, here are a few of the couples we consider iconic LGBTQ+ relationships on TV.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Willow & Tara - Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was revolutionary in a lot of ways, from having Sarah Michelle Gellar as the badass titular character to the iconic couple of Willow and Tara, who were one of the most significant same-sex couples in TV history . Over the last two decades, there have been many essays written and posts on social media about how these two magical characters helped women and acted as one of, if not the first, lesbian couples they saw represented on screen in a fantastic way.

Stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer with a Hulu subscription.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Charlie & Nick - Heartstopper

Heartstopper tells the story of two teen boys, Charlie and Nick, and their stories toward finding themselves and exploring their identities. In Season 1 of the show, we learned that Joe Locke’s character, Charlie, had really struggled at school as many kids bully him for being gay. But, then he meets Kit Connor’s Nick, who accepts him for who he is, and is on his own journey of self-discovery, and from there, their adorable relationship begins.

Throughout the first installment, we see the two boys blossom as a patient, wholesome, and real love story is played out. Overall, Heartstopper feels like a big warm hug, and it's such a joyful representation of the LGBTQ+ community.

Honorable Mention: Tara & Darcy

Stream Heartstopper with a Netflix subscription , and make sure to stay tuned to the 2023 TV schedule , as Season 2 of Heartstopper is set to drop on August 3.

(Image credit: Fox)

Santana & Britney - Glee

Talk about an iconic friends-to-lovers story! Britney and Santana from Glee were one of the first LGBTQ+ couples, other than Kurt and Blaine, who I personally saw on TV, and it really made a big impact on me. Seeing these two women realize they loved each other romantically was deeply moving, plus we got some legendary musical numbers out of it – I’m looking at you “ I Wanna Dance With Somebody .”

Both characters were developed and performed brilliantly, making them well-rounded and fantastic individuals on the show. So, when they got together they just became better, and stronger.

Honorable Mention: Kurt & Blaine

Stream Glee with a Disney+ or Hulu subscription.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Adam & Eric - Sex Education

While the entire Sex Education cast is fantastic, Ncuti Gatwa’s performance as Eric is by far one of my favorites, and his relationship with Adam has been a real highlight of the show.

Even though they didn’t last long, seeing as they broke up at the end of Sex Education’s third season , for the time they were together, they were one of my favorite couples. I understand why they’re no longer a duo, as it was time for Eric to find someone who was “ready to fly” like him. However, there’s also no doubt how lovely they were, and how much they helped each other grow and accept who they are.

Honorable Mention: Lily & Ola

Stream Sex Education with a Netflix subscription.

(Image credit: The CW)

Clarke & Lexa - The 100

There’s nothing like love during the apocalypse, or I guess in The 100’s case after the apocalypse. Following Clarke and 99 other kids’ journey down to Earth from space to see if it's habitable, we quickly find out humans have survived on the planet, and they don’t love the space folk. However, after fighting for a season and a half, Clarke and Lexa, one of the leaders on Earth, realize they can help each other, and they come to the conclusion that they actually like each other.

To see two incredibly strong women as leaders on the show, and to see their epic love story was powerful, and it meant a lot to see that kind of representation in a mainstream sci-fi YA show.

Stream The 100 with a Netflix subscription.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Seb & Carlos - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

I can’t even begin to explain how happy my heart was when Seb showed up to be Carlos’ date at homecoming in Season 1 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. This show does a magnificent job of highlighting and normalizing LGBTQ+ relationships in high school, and part of that is through this lovely little romance between Carlos and Seb.

Also, these two sing some phenomenal duets and perform wonderful numbers for each other that will blow you away and really bring home the point that Seb and Carlos are iconic:

Honorable Mention: Ashlyn & Big Red

Stream High School Musical: The Musical: The Series with a Disney+ subscription .

(Image credit: ABC Family)

Emily & Alison - Pretty Little Liars

While figuring out the identity of A was the priority on Pretty Little Liars, the couples were a close second. One of the most iconic pairings on this show was, obviously, Emily and Alison, and their relationship was one of the major points of LGBTQ+ representation in YA media during the early 2010s.

Their soapy story was dramatic and over the top, but like every relationship on PLL you couldn’t help but ship Emison.

Stream Pretty Little Liars with a Hulu or Max subscription .

(Image credit: Hulu)

Victor & Benji - Love, Victor

This spin-off show to Love, Simon follows a new kid, Victor, who DMs Simon looking for advice on how to navigate figuring out his identity and coming out to his friends and family. What makes this show so special is it deals with the intersections of race, sexual orientation, and religion. Following Victor’s family as they move to Atlanta, we see a working-class Latinx, Catholic family adapt to their new life, as Victor goes on his own coming-out journey.

Part of that journey is his relationship with Benji, the super cute barista Victor works with. Their relationship is sweet and wholesome, however, they face their fair share of bumps in the road, especially in Season 3. But, eventually, the two realize how much they love each other, as Victor continues on his own personal quest of growth and self-love.

Stream Love, Victor with a Disney+ or Hulu subscription.