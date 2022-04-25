Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Terry Crews Reveals How He Wants To Revive The Comedy Series On Peacock

It’s been over six months since the Fox-turned-NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended, but ideas of a return are already being thrown around. After Terry Crews previously shared his thoughts about a potential reunion, the actor is sticking to the sentiment in a recent interview.

While promoting his memoir, Tough, Terry Crews talked to The Hollywood Reporter about his book and his career, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine. When the idea of a B99 film came up and that Crews was already pitching ideas for the project, the actor revealed that it is something he is definitely still interested in:

Oh my God. I am definitely still interested. I still think we could do a heist movie. (Laughs.) We always had our yearly heist episode and I think that would be brilliant, especially with Peacock and all the great things that NBC can already do. I think that every cast member will be down for us to do a nice hour and a half episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, make it three episodes all involving the heist and a new heist and it would be all wonderful. I love, love, love my castmates. I spent eight years with these guys and they’re truly family, and I miss them every day.

The heist episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are arguably the best and most chaotic episodes of the series. Since the show was a half-hour comedy, we never got more than 22 minutes of a heist. If we were to get a heist movie that is an hour-and-a-half long, that would definitely satisfy fans. Especially if they were to do it on Peacock since they’d have more leg room.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s end was an emotional one. The eighth and final season got pushed back because of the pandemic, leaving the cast and fans more time with the series. However, the time eventually came to say goodbye to the 99th precinct. While Andy Samberg admitted to crying at all the wrong times during filming, Terry Crews revealed how in denial he was about the show ending. It’s no surprise that he’s the one trying to keep it going.

While it hasn’t been that long since Brooklyn Nine-Nine had its series finale, it’s never too early to start thinking about a return. And it wouldn’t be the first time the series rose from the dead. After Fox famously and surprisingly canceled the series in 2018, NBC picked it up just a day later. And some shows are also known to have a final movie after ending, so maybe it could happen in the future.

Meanwhile, some of the cast are busy with other projects, so it may be hard to recruit them for another movie. Melissa Fumero is set to star in the upcoming movie Bar Fight, which she finished filming last year. And despite being all-in for a potential B99 movie, Terry Crews is still hosting America’s Got Talent, though he would likely be more than happy to work on both of them, as before.

With the way Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended, it doesn’t seem like there could be a way for the show to fully come back, as it had such a great closer and end to everyone’s journeys. However, that isn’t to say we can’t get a feature-length production that utilizes the finale's tease of annual heist reunions for the characters. Either way, I need a Brooklyn Nine-Nine movie, and I would like it now, please.