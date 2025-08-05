Watch Out, Stabler: One Celeb Wants To Play Olivia Benson's Lesbian Lover On Law & Order: SVU, And I Want To See It

Since the ‘90s, the Law & Order franchise has seen a whole host of guest stars that fans can watch with a Peacock subscription, and to this day, actors are still putting their hat in the ring to appear in any of the shows, even if it’s as a corpse. At the SAG Awards earlier this year, celebrities were asked to take a shot if they guest starred in the franchise and not surprisingly, almost the entire room did. Now, another celebrity wants to appear on Law & Order: SVU, and Stabler should watch out because she wants to play Olivia Benson’s lesbian lover, and I would love to see it.

While answering eight questions before 8 a.m. for TODAY, singer and actress Reneé Rapp was asked if she had a guest starring role on SVU, who would she play? She immediately loved the question, pointing out whoever wrote the question did more for her community than they can even imagine, and by community, she means her. Rapp knew exactly who she would play, and I need it immediately:

Let me tell ya. I would be Mariska Hargitay‘s lover. She would be gay, finally. There was an episode where they were talking about it and considering if she was gay. I feel like Christopher Meloni’s character was like, ‘No, like, you’re a lesbian.’ And she was like, ‘Um, no.’ Liar.

It sounds like Rapp has had this idea for a while, as she even remembers exact lines from a specific episode. This definitely would shift SVU if Olivia were to date a woman, even if she was just experimenting, but it would be pretty great.

How it would come about story-wise is unknown, but not surprisingly, Rapp has a whole storyline planned in her head, and I feel like Dick Wolf needs to be listening in on this:

I would be her lover, and we would somehow get tangled in an undercover kind of mission, probably with a drug empire.

At the very least, if SVU won’t make Olivia gay or even bisexual, it would be fun to see her go undercover with a female cop who isn’t Rollins, where they pretend to be a lesbian couple. Whether or not it will actually happen is unknown, but after 26 seasons, it would be nice to have a bit of a change, and this would be pretty perfect to switch things up. If anything, Law & Order: SVU doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon, so Rapp probably has plenty of time to make her dream come true.

Rapp has been open about her sexuality and came out on Saturday Night Live while performing on the variety sketch show during Season 49. While at the time she identified as bisexual, she admitted on Good Hang With Amy Poehler that she felt “very much lesbian” after going over sketch ideas and having a conversation with her girlfriend.

As of now, it’s unknown what Olivia Benson’s love life will look like on Season 27 of SVU, but the show has kicked off filming, as evidenced by Ice-T’s post of him looking beat up. There’s no telling what will happen in the new season, and even if it doesn’t include Olivia’s lesbian lover, there will still be a lot to look forward to.