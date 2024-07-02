I Watched The Dexter Pilot For The First Time And It Wasn’t Exactly What I Expected

Dexter is a series that I eventually planned to watch once I read the source material. However, eventually, I took it off of my to-watch list. This was mainly due to the unfavorable reviews of the show's direction in later seasons. Dexter is infamous for being an excellent show that lost its way. Decades later, the hit series seems to be having a bit of a resurgence with many people rewatching the series. Therefore, I finally decided to at least watch the Dexter pilot.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t what I expected. I never saw an episode of Dexter before watching the pilot but I had made some assumptions about it. I have read and watched a few fictional shows, books, and movies with serial killer protagonists. I also know some of the best early-aught TV shows had a bit of a reputation, especially on cable television. Dexter happened a little closer to 2010 than 2000 but it still feels within a period full of prestige and graphic gritty dramas.

I had certain expectations about these kinds of shows. They didn’t seem for the faint of heart, especially for those uncomfortable with on-screen violence. I have only watched the first Dexter episode, so it may eventually change over time, but the first episode didn’t play out as expected.

Warning Dexter spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

In My Opinion, Dexter Isn’t As Charming As He Thinks

In the pilot episode, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) talks about his ability to fake emotions and seem human. He credits Doakes (Erik King) as one of the only people to find him creepy. Now I may be biased because I know what Dexter does, but I feel like everyone should have found him creepy. He seemed like someone pretending to be human (at least in the pilot). I credit this with Hall’s excellent acting choices.

Hall plays him almost like an alien with human skin. And that makes sense knowing his detachment from human needs, wants, and emotions. Dexter may become more charming in later episodes and develop emotions, but in the pilot, he’s the first person I would suspect as a serial killer.

Many of my favorite fictional serial killers feel charming, and that’s partly why they’re scary. They also see themselves as heroes and not villains. Dexter doesn’t have this delusion. He knows that he is not normal nor good or righteous.

He kills because he enjoys the art of murder but has a code. That’s a very different take from some of the psychopaths I’ve seen in the past. However, it is a refreshing take because it seems like it may make it harder for the audience to support him, but maybe that’s the point of Dexter. You’re a voyeur and keep a healthy emotional distance from him.

It Has Gruesome Moments But I Wasn’t Horrified

I grew up in the era when HBO, Showtime, Starz, and other premium cable channels loved making TV shows with explicit sex and violence. It was almost taboo to discuss these shows openly because they were considered so raunchy. Of course, we’ve evolved, and no one bats an eye now if you say you watch something on Showtime or other cable networks because it’s become normalized. It also seems like fewer TV shows contain intense violence and sex.

Dexter, however, premiered at a time when it was common for bold depictions of adult content on cable. This made me believe that Dexter would be very bloody and gruesome. The pilot definitely has some brutal scenes (his murder scenes, some chopped body parts, sexual abuse, etc.), but they are nowhere near as horrific as expected. And I am not someone desensitized to violence on-screen. I still turn away if a scene is too violent. For example, that Game of Thrones scene still haunts me.

The gore doesn’t feel done for shock value. It’s shot in a way that doesn’t feel explicitly gruesome. It’s like the show’s writers and directors didn’t want to scare the audience off by going too graphic too soon. And I appreciate this choice.

I Felt Like The Dexter Pilot Has A Dark Comedy Vibe

Some of my favorite movies are great horror comedies . And I generally love horror movies because they are entertaining. Therefore, my brain may be wired a little to see the comedy in horror. So, I can’t really say if the Dexter pilot is trying to have a comedic tone or if I just viewed it that way. However, I can point out specific moments that I found humorous.

Doakes hatred for Dexter is pretty comical. Dexter’s very cheery persona and fake smile are very funny. Then I found it amusing how much he mentally checks out to normal interactions and just enjoys thinking about murder. The writing seems playful with the show’s concept. Of course, there are many heavy topics in the first episode that are not even a little funny. However, overall, the Dexter pilot wasn’t as serious as expected. That made me more intrigued about the show’s tone overall.

The Other Serial Killers Are Worse But I Still Didn’t Like Dexter

I thought Dexter was immediately going to make me root for him. Of course, the show lasted for eight seasons, had a continuation series , and has an upcoming prequel , so obviously you eventually grow attached to the character. However, I didn’t feel any initial support for Dexter. I am sure it would develop after watching more episodes but I thought the appeal would be that I was automatically on his side.

I definitely think the people Dexter kills are worse. However, he seems just as sadistic as them, just in a different way. As previously stated, I find the approach to Dexter as the lead a lot different from my other experiences with serial killers as the main characters.

He has a coldness that may be more realistic than usually shown in fiction. That alone grabs my attention because I am curious if he becomes less calculated and void of human emotions as Dexter continues. I also wonder if you can watch a whole show about someone who is indifferent to emotions and thrives on murder and still enjoy the character.

It Made Me Curious About The Main Serial Killer Of The Season

Dexter does what many other great TV shows do: it grabs my attention by setting up a thrilling season-long mystery. I want to know more about this other serial killer and see how this cat-and-mouse chase ends.

I know some Dexter spoilers just from seeing them on the internet throughout the years. However, I don’t know enough to know where this is all leading. It surprised me how much I want to see how this serial killer vs serial killer battle plays out. My love of mystery and curiosity about the other serial killer are pushing my desire to learn more.

Now, I am torn on whether to continue Dexter or just stop at this really interesting pilot episode. The first episode of Dexter does a perfect job of going against my expectations and making me want to continue watching.