Dexter: Origins: What We Know About The Planned Prequel TV Show

These days, the world cannot seem to get enough of serial killers — or, more accurately, movies and TV shows about serial killers in the realm of true crime or pure fiction alike. For some, the appeal of such content may be questionable, but it becomes more easy to understand when you discover the story of one of the most likable fictional serial killers ever created, Dexter Morgan. People who already call themselves fans of this homicidal hero will be happy to know that more of his story is about to be explored in an upcoming prequel series called Dexter: Origins.

The character — who channels his deadly instincts into taking out some truly awful criminals — was first introduced in a book series by author Jeff Lindsay, which was later adapted into the hit Showtime series, Dexter, starring Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall in the title role. The series — which ran from 2006 to 2013 — would occasionally offer glimpses into the protagonist’s past, tracing his evolution into a virulent vigilante, but it appears that there are still a few gaps in his origin which Dexter: Origins intends to fill. Let’s take a look at what we know about this prequel series so far.

Currently, Dexter: Origins is still in the early stages of development, so there is no set premiere date to report at the moment. Having only been formally announced in 2023, the chances of it appearing on the upcoming 2024 TV premiere schedule are largely unlikely. However, we will be sure to strike you with an update as soon as the official date is revealed.

Dexter: Origins Chronicles The Anti-Hero’s Early Days At Miami Metro

As established before, all eight seasons of Dexter in its original run involved flashbacks that painted a clearer picture of how he came to be a murderer with boundaries, going back far into his youth when his tendencies first became apparent. However, the series did not show much from his rookie years as a forensic specialist. Any viewers who have ever been curious to see that part of his life will earn their wish with Dexter: Origins.

The series will start at the end of his college career and continue on from the beginning of his career at the Miami Metro Police Department. Of course, Dexter’s double-life as a killer scoping out deserving targets will be a focal point, but some of the cases involved will also be inspired by true events from the time setting. What a perfect way to give fans of true crime TV shows who may not have been interested in the Dexter franchise before some incentive to take a stab at it.

Dexter And His Family Are The Main Characters

Even more interesting than how Dexter’s “dark passenger” affects his life at work is how it affects his relationship with his family, who will serve as the main characters of the new prequel. According Showtime’s statement announcing Dexter: Origins, the ensemble will also include his adoptive father, Harry, before his death and a teenage version of his sister, Deb. There has been no word just yet on who will play the main characters in this new series.

On the original series, James Remar played Harry Morgan — a cop who discovered Dexter as an infant at a brutal crime scene, and as evidence of his homicidal tendencies began to show, he helped him develop his moral code and later served as his hallucinatory conscience. Deb (one of Jennifer Carpenter’s best roles) follows in her father’s footsteps as a devoted law enforcer whose life gets thrown for a loop when she discovers her brother’s secret.

Michael C. Hall Is “Open” To Being Involved With The Prequel

Despite featuring younger versions of its key characters, it is not unlikely that we could see some members of the original Dexter cast show up, such as Michael C. Hall. The Golden Globe winner (whose best movies and TV shows also include Six Feet Under and Amazon Prime’s The Report) had the following to say about his potential involvement with Dexter: Origins at Steel City Con in 2023 (via ComicBook.com):

I do not think it would be a good idea for me to play a young Dexter at this point [laughs]. I think that ship sailed even before we started shooting the show, but I'm open to the possibility of being involved. It's all kind of theoretical at this point, but I'm curious to see what they come up with.

We would agree that it is probably for the best that someone new inherit the mantle of playing Dexter Morgan, but it is nice to know that Hall is down to be a part of Dexter: Origins if asked. Perhaps he could serve as the narrator, much like he did for the original series.

A Follow-Up To Dexter: New Blood Is Also In The Works

Dexter: New Blood is a sequel series that premiered in late 2021 and sees the reformed killer living a quiet life under a new name that is upended by the unexpected arrival of his long lost son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). In addition to Dexter: Origins, a continuation of that limited series which would follow Harrison after the events of the first season, despite previous reports that Showtime was not moving forward with a second season.

Apparently, there is potential for even more spin-offs in the Dexter universe. Showtime mentioned in its Dexter: Origins announcement that there is also an idea for a show about the Trinity Killer. John Lithgow won an Emmy for his role as the family man living a double life, whom Dexter does get the best of, but not before he carries out his own dark act in the shocking Season 4 finale. The chance for a deeper exploration of the character’s deranged psyche might be one worth taking.

It looks like there is quite a bit in the Dexter franchise to look forward to. Until Dexter: Origins officially becomes a reality, fans and fans-to-be can revisit the original series and Dexter: New Blood with a Showtime premium add-on to a Paramount+ subscription.