I've sat through Ryan Murphy's takes on Jeffrey Dahmer and Lizzie Borden , so I'm no stranger to true-crime dramas that seem determined to make audiences uncomfortable. But after watching the trailer for Netflix's upcoming The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, which premieres as part of the 2026 TV schedule , I felt more uneasy than I ever did watching either of those productions. The trailer itself is surprisingly restrained, and Melissa McCarthy looks terrific as Patsy Ramsey, alongside Clive Owen as her husband, John. Nothing in the footage is particularly shocking, at least by the standards we've come to expect from the genre. Yet I finished watching it with a sinking feeling I haven't quite been able to shake.

The trailer begins on Dec. 26, 1996, with McCarthy's Patsy making the frantic 911 call reporting that her daughter is missing. Police arrive at the Boulder, Colorado, house, and the family shows them a ransom note. We know how the search ends: JonBenét is found dead in the basement. Watching actors retrace those hours, even briefly, made me uncomfortable. The sequence feels eerily familiar because so many of us have heard the details repeated for decades.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The preview then moves into the investigation and the attention that followed. Officers question what happened inside the home, reporters crowd the family, and suspicion increasingly falls on the parents. McCarthy's Patsy breaks down, insisting, "I didn't kill my baby." There's also a chilling moment when the district attorney, played by Shea Whigham, acknowledges that even the facts investigators can establish may never satisfy a public desperate for an explanation. It's a trailer built around grief and accusation, with no resolution waiting at the end.

I think a lot of that comes down to remembering that JonBenét Ramsey was just 6 years old when she was murdered in 1996. Nearly 30 years later, her killing remains unsolved; nobody has been convicted, and her mother died in 2006 without ever seeing someone brought to justice for her daughter's death. In the decades since, JonBenét's murder has become the subject of countless documentaries, television specials, and endless speculation. Netflix itself released another docuseries about the case in 2024 .

I understand that this new production may be trying to examine the media circus surrounding her death, and perhaps it will handle that responsibly. But watching the trailer, I couldn't stop thinking about how much entertainment we've already made out of this little girl's murder. Hasn't JonBenét Ramsey's death made enough money for other people?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The people making this series seem aware of that problem. McCarthy has spoken about how the public fascination with the mystery overshadowed the fact that parents lost their child, and Netflix says the drama examines the consequences of the media frenzy. I appreciate that intention. Richard LaGravenese, the showrunner, is telling a story that cannot provide the ending audiences have spent years demanding. Boulder police still describe JonBenét's murder as an active investigation.

Maybe the full series will find a thoughtful way to reckon with all of that. I'm certainly not questioning McCarthy's performance based on the footage we've seen. I just keep thinking about the difference between watching a fictional horror story and revisiting a real child's death for entertainment. The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey premieres on Netflix Dec. 10 for everyone with a Netflix subscription . I'm not sure yet whether I'll be able to watch it.