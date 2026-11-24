I thought every male actor between the ages of 20 and 60 had auditioned to be the new Bond , but apparently at least one beloved star didn't get a chance to try on the tux: Charlie Cox. According to the Marvel star, he wanted to audition for Bond 26, but Amazon’s response was pretty mean-spirited. It also makes little sense, considering who we now know landed the job .

There's already been a ton of discussion about casting the next Bond movie , which Denis Villeneuve is set to direct . Cox offered a pretty entertaining perspective on the Bond search. During an appearance on Virgin Radio UK's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show , he talked about Pattinson landing the iconic role, then revealed he'd asked for his own shot. His account of the response honestly made me wince a little:

Can I say something? I asked to audition for that. Do you know what they told me? ‘Too old.’ But Rob is the same age as me! He does look good for it, I have to be fair. Next [month] I am going to be 44… how is 44 too old?

Not to call the guy out, but a small correction to Cox's math: he's currently 43 and will turn 44 in December, while Pattinson is 40. They're not quite the same age, as host Chris Evans pointed out during the conversation. Three years does seem like a pretty small age gap when you're talking about two established actors being considered for a role. Especially since it's a part neither of them would have probably landed in their twenties.

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Bond's age is a fair consideration for producers, especially when the movies can take years to make, and an actor might play 007 for more than a decade. There's plenty of precedent for casting someone in their 40s. Daniel Craig was 38 when Casino Royale arrived in 2006 and 53 when No Time to Die ended his run in 2021. Roger Moore was 45 when he debuted in 1973's Live and Let Die. Looking at those numbers, I don't think Cox was asking for anything outrageous. He's 43, just three years older than Pattinson, and wasn't even given the chance to audition.

(Image credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Amazon MGM)

In fairness, I can understand a casting team having a particular vision for the part. I can even understand an age cutoff, if I don't particularly agree with it. Still, there's something especially deflating about being ruled out before anyone sees what you might bring to the character.

The whole thing is even funnier because Cox and Pattinson go way back . They were part of a circle of young actors that also included Jamie Dornan, Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne. Cox spoke warmly about his friend's career during the radio interview, complimenting the filmmakers Pattinson worked with before they became major names. He also admitted he had expected Jack Lowden or Callum Turner to get the Bond job , so the eventual casting surprised him, too.

Cox has plenty going on regardless. He's preparing to appear in The King's Ransom at London's Donmar Warehouse, and he'll return as Matt Murdock for the third and final season of Daredevil: Born Again . He's certainly proven he can carry an action-heavy franchise.

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I'm happy for Pattinson, and Cox clearly is, too. I just wish someone had let the guy read a few lines before deciding he was past his Bond expiration date.