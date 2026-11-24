Dancing With The Stars Season 35 finale is here, and it's always bittersweet for the competitors. Losing can be a bummer, but not as painful as it is for some of these celebrities to say goodbye to the pros they've been working with every day for the past couple of months. Tatyana Ali is going to miss Jan Ravnik, and her touching words to him have me in my feels.

Ali shared her goodbye message to Jan on Instagram ahead of the finale's premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, presumably so they can lock in on finale night and wow the judges with their last dances. If it wasn't clear throughout the season, Tatyana confirmed she loved working with her dance partner:

As I’ve said before, meeting you and getting to know you has been the best part of this whole thing. I am going to miss seeing you every day. I’m going to miss singing with you. I’m going to miss laughing with you. You are one of the most exceptional people I have ever met in my life.

The duo is in the midst of a Cinderella run, in which the fan vote helped propel them to the semifinals and the finale after Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr. were voted out instead. She's now in a position to be a Mirrorball winner who had the lowest Week 1 score of all time, assuming she can get the votes over some other fan favorites.

It's a credit not just to her improvement as a dancer, but to Jan Ravnik, who came under fire from former pros last season. Maks Chmerkovskiy took shots at Ravnik for not being a professionally trained ballroom dancer, and said he was unworthy of being a performer on the show. This finale appearance disproved that, and if Ravnik needed any more reminders of that, Tatyana Ali had more words of encouragement:

Your drive, your hard work, your passion, and your brilliance are astounding. You inspire me. You’re my friend. For life. I just adore you. And there’s nothing I could say in this video that I that you don’t actually know. You have a light that is so bright, and everything you’ve got: The way you carry yourself, the way you handle situations, exactly as it should be. Don’t ever accept any less than you deserve because you deserve it all. You’re a star. In the realest. The realest, most soulful version of that word. I love you.

It's been a long road for both of them, and they've had doubters along the way who questioned whether they'd rise to the occasion. I would reckon those doubters are gone ahead of the finale and ready to see what they have planned for the big night.

The duo are planning to perform a salsa to “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by HUGEL & SOLTO, a freestyle dance set to Cab Calloway's "Minnie the Moocher," and will close with Judy Garland's "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." That's quite a lineup, and I'm especially excited to see how she and Jan tackle Calloway's classic tune.

(Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

Win or lose, Jan and Tatyana's journey has potentially changed the dancing series forever. Sharna Burgess and others are up in arms about the voting situation and wondering if fans have too much power in dictating who should and shouldn't be in the finals. I'll be interested to see how this conversation evolves in the off-season, and if changes are on the way for fan voting.

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Dancing With The Stars finale kicks off on ABC on Tuesday, November 24th on ABC or for those with a Disney+ subscription at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm sure the conversation will go much further than finale night, so stick around to see what all gets said.